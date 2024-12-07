ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir: Water Levels Decline Amid Dry Spell, Experts Warn Of Long-Term Consequences

Srinagar: A prolonged dry season and insufficient precipitation are causing a concerning decline in water levels in the Kashmir Valley’s rivers, springs, and other water sources.

Officials and experts are cautioning about the possible long-term effects on irrigation systems, the availability of drinking water, and the environment as a whole in the area.

According to the officials, the region’s drinking water supply is stable, primarily because of a decline in seasonal demand. Nonetheless, they stress that the ongoing deficiency of notable precipitation remains a serious obstacle, underscoring the pressing necessity of precipitation and snowfall to restore the water level in the water bodies.

Er Braham Jyoti Sharma, Chief Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) for Kashmir, told ETV Bharat that they are keeping an “adequate” water supply in the area despite the prolonged dry period and lower water levels in nearby water bodies.

“Our rivers, ponds, and springs are drying up because we aren’t getting enough rain and snow,” he remarked. “Both agriculture and drinking water supply depend on these water sources. Since natural recharge processes are out of human control, we are optimistic that precipitation will occur soon.” he added.

Sharma responded to the problem by stating that steps have been taken to stabilize the water supply. “Since the region’s agricultural season ended, there has been a noticeable decrease in the demand for irrigation,” Sharma pointed out.