Kashmir Villages Launch Campaign To Restore Water Bodies, Expose Govt Apathy

Srinagar: In a remarkable display of community spirit, people in Kashmir have launched a campaign to clean up the valley's polluted water bodies, filling the gap left by the government's inaction.

Volunteers from various villages have launched campaigns to clear streams, channels, and ponds of waste, restoring their natural flow and making their water usable. The grassroots movement, which recently began in Muniward village in Anantnag district, has spread to dozens of villages across the Valley.

Youth led community campaigns in Kashmir help restore water bodies. (ETV Bharat)

Joined by local volunteers, the youth cleaned Sandran stream in Anantnag from solid waste dumped by residents into the stream and its banks. “Sandran stream is our only source of water. It looked like a garbage dumping site. When the authorities did not come forward, we took it upon ourselves and launched a weekly campaign to clean it,” Sajad Ahmad, a local volunteer, said.

Their initiative inspired youth in other villages from Pulwama to Kupwara. In Ratnipora village of Pulwama district, local youth restored the glory of the Lar stream, a source of water for dozens of villages. "Our cleanliness drive yielded good results, and the stream is cleaner now," said Riyaz Ahmad, a local volunteer. "The drive has also awakened people, and they have stopped dumping solid waste into the stream."

In 2021, a businessman in Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, launched a cleanliness campaign to restore the glory of Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes in Srinagar. Assisted by Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Wangnoo’s team cleared tons of solid waste from the two lakes which had turned into dumping sites.

Farooq Ahmad Ganaie, a former sarpanch of village Sadiwara in Anantnag district, in 2023, launched the campaign for cleaning water channels in his area. His ‘Give Plastic and Take Gold' initiative inspired other villagers to clean water bodies.

These community-led initiatives have not only improved the environment but also fostered a sense of community and ownership of natural resources among locals. However, it has also exposed the government's apathy towards cleaning up water bodies.

Schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrit Sarovar and MGNREGA implemented by the Rural Development Department provide no such provision for cleanliness of the water bodies. Under the Amrit Sarovar Mission launched in April 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rejuvenate traditional springs and ponds, J&K government claims, on the Mission Amrit Sarovar portal of the Government of India, to have rejuvenated 237 springs under this mission through MGNREGA.

Regional Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (PCC) Abhjeet Joshi admitted that the PCC's role was limited to passing directions to concerned departments about pollution violations.

According to Director Rural Development, Kashmir, Shabir Hussain Bhat, there is no provision under any scheme to clean water bodies. Bhat said that Rural Sanitation is responsible for the sanitation programme.

Deputy Director Rural Sanitation, Kashmir, Mantasha Bint Rashid too said that there was no scheme as such for cleaning of water bodies. But in rural areas under the Swachh Bharat Mission the Rural Development Department clears garbage and legacy waste from localities, she added. She said that maintaining cleanliness is the responsibility of people as much as it is the responsibility of the government.

“Rural sanitation and rural development departments have sufficient funds for sanitation. The government should keep funds for cleanliness of water bodies as their maintenance is as necessary as water is for life,” claimed Ali Muhammad Jan, a popular sanitation worker in Pulwama, who launched a drive to clean river Jhelum banks in his Kakpora village.