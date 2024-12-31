ETV Bharat / state

26 Kashmir Villages Declared Eco-Sensitive Zones For Hangul Conservation

Srinagar: The central government has declared 26 villages in Pulwama and Anantnag districts in the Kashmir valley as Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs) for the protection and conservation of the endangered Hangul stag in Tral Wildlife Sanctuary. This declaration includes a complete ban on the construction of major industrial units and infrastructure projects in these villages.

For the protection and conservation of Hangul, the forest department has previously implemented several measures, and the declaration of ESZs is a significant step towards safeguarding this endangered species.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on October 3, 2023 (S.O 4325), the central government declared these 26 villages as Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs) under the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986.

These 26 villages, constituting an area of 127.10 square kilometers, are notified as Eco-Sensitive Zones by the Central Government under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (29 of 1986). They extend from zero to 3.26 kilometres from the boundary of the sanctuary.

The 26 villages include; Nagander, Sethpokhran, Wahabkharun villages of the Khrew area in Pampore tehsil, Wagad, Basantpur, Dharamgund, Aripal, Khandgund, Satura, Gutura, Narastan, Manchihama, Kahlil, Chhanakitar, Chewa Ullar, Bathnoor, Mondura, Pannyer, Pinglish, Laribal, Shikargarh, Saimooh, Buchoo of Tral tehsil in Pulwama district, and Sangnar, Pannad, Sakhras of Anantnag district.

A view of Tral wildlife sanctuary in south Kashmir's Pulwama (ETV Bharat)

Historically notified in 1945 as Conservation Reserves by the Dogra Maharaja, both Shikargah and Khangud were upgraded to Tral Wildlife Sanctuary in 2019. The sanctuary, spread over the rugged and undulating terrain of the Greater Himalayan Mountains, encompasses an area of around 155 square kilometers and came into existence through State Government Notification No. FST/WL/07/2018 (SRO-639), dated 23rd October 2019.

“The Tral Wildlife Sanctuary forms an important corridor for the movement of Hangul. The declaration of the eco-sensitive zone shall help in creating a buffer around the sanctuary area, leading to a secure, suitable, and viable habitat for the last remnant Hangul population,” a senior wildlife official told ETV Bharat.