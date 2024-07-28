ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Valley Reels Under Unprecedented Heatwave; Srinagar Records 36.2 Degrees

By IANS

Published : 18 hours ago

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar marked its fourth-highest temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday after decades, as the state recorded its highest maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius in 1946, the second highest in 1999, and the third in 1997, the Met Department data confirmed.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city recorded the season's highest maximum and fourth all-time highest maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the weather office said, adding the Kashmir Valley has been reeling under an unprecedented heatwave for over two weeks.

"The highest maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius was recorded on July 10, 1946. The second highest maximum ever recorded was 37 on July 9, 1999, followed by the third-highest 36.6 degrees Celsius in 1997 with the fourth-highest 36.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday," the Met Department said in a statement."

Qazigund town recorded its highest-ever maximum temperature of 35.6 today, while Kokernag in Anantnag district also recorded its highest-ever maximum temperature of 34.1 today," the statement added. The Kashmir Valley has been reeling under an unprecedented heat wave, making life difficult for the locals since the last fortnight. People have been advised to avoid moving out in the open sun from mid-day to late afternoon and also keep themselves sufficiently hydrated.

Potable drinking water shortages have hit almost every city and town in the Kashmir Valley as the water level in all rivers, streams, lakes, springs and wells has fallen by approximately 50 per cent.

