Kashmiri Ulemas Unite Against ‘Hate Speech’, Demand Action Against Narsinghanand

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Kashmiri ulemas and heads of different religious organisations on Sunday urged Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate legal actions against Yati Narsinghanand, a controversial priest based in Ghaziabad in Haryana, for making defamatory remarks against the Prophet of Islam.

The signatories, including prominent leaders like the Hurriyat Chairman and Kashmir’s chief cleric Molvi Umar Farooq and Grand Mufti Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam, expressed deep concern over the alleged inflammatory comments by Narsinghanand, saying the words have hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community and posed a threat to communal harmony.

“Freedom of speech is a fundamental right in any democratic society, but it cannot be a license to spread hate and cause deep hurt to the religious sentiments and of an entire community. India is a land of many religions and ethnicities, where respect for all religions should be paramount. Such remarks are not only offensive but also divisive and pose a threat to communal harmony and peace,” they say in a letter.

They demanded that the government of India take appropriate legal action against Narsinghanand, respecting the sanctity of the faith of Muslims and upholding the law and constitution.

“We hope that you will address this sensitive matter with seriousness and that necessary steps will be taken to restore peace and harmony among all communities,” the letter reads.

Protests And Support

Protests were held in Jammu and Rajouri against the controversial priest for making blasphemous comments against the holy Prophet in Ghaziabad, UP.

Many representatives of Sikhs and the state president of the All India Confederation of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Classes, RK Kalsotra, also participated in the protest.