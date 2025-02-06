Kashmir: Truck Driver Shot Dead After Allegedly Failing To Stop At Army Checkpoint In Baramulla

Baramulla: A truck driver was killed in alleged firing by the Army in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The slain identified as Waseem Ahmed Malla of Goripora in Sopore was on the way to Srinagar from Baramulla when he was stopped by Army at Delina area of the north Kashmir district.
According to an Army statement released on Thursday morning, they had set up a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) in Delina on Wednesday after getting specific intelligence inputs about possible terrorist movement. The civilian truck, moving at high speed, was signalled to stop but the driver allegedly ignored multiple warnings and accelerated further while crossing the checkpoint, it said.
“The alert troops pursued the vehicle for over 23 km. Shots were fired aiming at tyres to deflate which forced the vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk,” it said.
"During the search of the vehicle, the driver was found injured and was immediately removed to Government Medical College Baramulla by security forces," the Army added. "But the doctors declared him dead," it said.
The fully loaded truck was sent to the nearest police station for a detailed search. The investigation on antecedents of the suspect is in progress, the army added.'
A J&K Police official said that the post-mortem of the slain driver is going on to ascertain the cause of death.
J&K Police also issued a statement on the incident with their spokesperson saying they had received information that an Army’s Rashtriya Rifles party had established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) to intercept potential threats.
“Troops pursued the truck for over 23 km and, as per protocol, fired at the tyres to deflate them, forcing the vehicle to halt at Sangrama Chowk,” the spokesperson said, repeating what the Army had stated in its statement.
"We urge people to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation regarding the incident," the spokesperson said. “A thorough investigation is underway and all updates will be communicated through official channels. Any attempt to disrupt public order or spread false information will be dealt with strictly,” it said.