Kashmir Tourism Faces Setback As Dry Winter Leads To Cancellations Of Bookings

Srinagar: The prolonged dry winter in Kashmir has led to a 30-50 per cent decline in visitor arrivals, according to travel operators. Due to inadequate snow, the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, which was supposed to be held in the famous Gulmarg ski resort, has also been postponed.

The absence of snowfall has severely impacted Kashmir’s winter tourism industry, which heavily relies on visitors seeking a snowy retreat. Zahoor Ahmed Qari, a travel operator and former president of the Kashmir chapter of the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), said many tourists cancelled their trips after learning about the dry conditions.

"People come to Kashmir to witness snowfall, often as a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Qari told ETV Bharat. "However, with no adequate snow in sight, they are postponing or entirely cancelling their plans."

Qari added that foreign tourists, especially those who had planned to visit Gulmarg, have also scrapped their trips. The resulting decrease in footfall has led to a slump in hotel, guesthouse, and houseboat bookings. Despite initially being fully booked for February and March, many hoteliers are now struggling to fill rooms, he claimed.

Travel operator and former president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAK), Farooq Ahmed Kathu, further underscored the impact of the dry spell. "Tourist arrivals in Gulmarg have only gotten to between 60-70 per cent of its normal levels this year, while other winter tourist locations of the Valley have witnessed declines of about 50 per cent. Because snowfall usually persisted into March in past years, we had reservations through that month. Unfortunately, our business has suffered greatly as a result of this year’s prolonged dry spell,” he said.

The postponement of the Khelo India Winter Games, which were otherwise to be held between February 22–25, has further upset stakeholders in the tourism industry. “The tourism sector is disappointed that the event was delayed due to lack of snowfall. The games, which were supposed to attract thousands of sports persons and tourists, were supposed to contribute substantially to the local economy," said Faiz Bakshi, secretary general of the Kashmir Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

Hotel owners who had prepared to accommodate athletes and guests for the games are now dealing with mass cancellations. “Rooms had been set aside for attendees, but all reservations have now been cancelled," said Manzoor Pakhtoon, vice president of the Houseboat Association and chairman of the J&K Tourism Alliance. “This is a major blow to our industry," added Pakhtoon.