Kashmir Stares At Drought-like Situation As Mismanagement Of Water Resources Hits Paddy Farming

Srinagar: Ghulam Muhammad Dar, a farmer in Chersoo village in Pulwama district, is awaiting rainfall for the last month to irrigate his paddy lands. Dar’s land is barely half a kilometer from the river Jhelum, but his land is dry and staring at drought.

The lift irrigation scheme of the Jammu and Kashmir’s Irrigation Department has not been able to irrigate his land. “The scheme is partially working and has not irrigated our land for the last two years. We are living on the banks of the river Jhelum, but have no water,” the distraught farmer told ETV Bharat.

Kashmir valley is facing a water crisis amid the paddy farming. While the government attributes the crisis to climate change and dry weather, farmers and legislators blame the Irrigation Department for failing to manage water resources and lift irrigation schemes. They say the illegal sand mining from the river Jhelum– the main source of water for the 1.29 lakh kanals (6525.56 hectares) of paddy land–has not been checked and addressed.

A farmer looks on as drought-like situation hits paddy farming in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to the Irrigation department officials, the valley has 21 medium and minor lift irrigation schemes that irrigate 50,000 kanals (2529.285 hectares) of paddy land in the region, while the rest of the land is irrigated by canals fed by glaciers. Officials in the department said the majority of these schemes constructed on the river Jhelum are all functional.

However, the legislators, both from the government and the opposition camps, allege that most of the schemes are defunct while a few are working partially, aggravating the water crisis and explaining the lack of water management in the valley that is abundant with water resources.

The ruling party, National Conference, legislator Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi said four lift irrigation schemes in his constituency are defunct due to mining of sand from Jhelum and failure of the department in their maintenance. His colleague and legislator from Bijbehara segment in Anantnag district Syed Bashir Veeri said majority of lift irrigation scheme sumps require redesigning as riverbed depth has increased due to unscientific mining. Veeri said that the irrigation canals which water the paddy land urgently need massive rejuvenation and realignment.

On the water crisis, the ruling party NC and Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are on the same page. PDP legislator from Pulwama Waheed Parra said that Kashmir is battling its worst irrigation crisis in a century due to dry canals, failed pumps, defunct schemes.

Para cited the irrigation department is paralyzed amid this crucial agricultural activity. “Why are key posts like Chief Engineer Kashmir, CEs, and XENs still vacant?” He has requested the chief minister Omar Abdullah to fill this official vacuum amid the “looming crisis that's fueling the disaster.”

In the Valley, the southern districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, and Pulwama are the worst hit by the water crisis, even though the river Jhelum flows through two of them. Meanwhile, in the northern and central districts of Baramulla, Budgam, and Ganderbal, which are fed by local streams, farmers are also complaining of drought-like conditions.

A view of river Jhelum in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, a farmer from Reshipora, blamed the rampant and illegal sand mining of the river for imminent drought. “Illegal sand mining on a massive scale of the river from the last several years, from Pampore to Sangam, was overlooked by the officials and departments concerned which has now created a water crisis,” Bhat told ETV Bharat.

The farmers said the sand mining increased the depth of the river which left the pumping and lifting system dysfunctional. “Sand mining is being witnessed daily in the river by locals and contractors. This sand is being used for construction of big infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

While officials agree that sand and mineral mining have aggravated the situation of the river Jhelum and local streams, the Irrigation Department cites the low water level in Jehlum and other streams due to low rainfall.

Technical Officer in Irrigation Department Neelofar Jan told ETV Bharat that some schemes faced pumping issues while others could not lift water due to a lower water level. Jan said that the department has given “clear-cut” instructions that mining should not be permitted from the river Jhelum.

The department cites the water level at Sangam was recorded at 0.57 feet, far below the flood alert mark of 21 feet. The Munshi Bagh gauge recorded 2.47 ft while Asham in Bandipora recorded 2.57 ft, and Pampore in Pulwama district was recorded at -1.29 m.

Asif Bashir Shikari, Senior Scientist at Crop Research Centre, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, said the paddy being an aquatic crop needs irrigation at plantation and flowering stages; both being crucial for the crop. “At this stage of the transplantation, the crop cannot withstand complete drying for more than five days. It will be detrimental to the crop. After two months, the crop can endure dryness as it does not need water throughout. In the middle stages, the crop can withstand water deficit. In prolonged dryness, scientific measures like resistant varieties or mitigation measures in drought do not work,” he told ETV Bharat.

The senior scientist said the paddy was always grown by traditional and simple water channels which get water from glaciers or runoff water. “These permanent irrigation channels for paddy farming need management and rejuvenation as these channels are damaged or clogged due to fragmentation of land like construction of houses and infrastructure. Climate change is also real but the problem has been amplified by the lack of management of irrigation channels,” he said.

Legislators, both from the government and the opposition camps, allege that most of the schemes are defunct while a few are working partially (ETV Bharat)

According to the Economic Survey Report 2024–25, Telangana, with 16.87 million tonnes, is the leading producer of rice in India. Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, with 15.99 and 15.69 million tonnes respectively, are the second and third largest producers. However, rice is the staple food of Kashmir, and despite that, the Valley is steadily losing its paddy fields due to various reasons — the lack of adequate irrigation facilities being the major one.

“If the ongoing situation prevails, we will be compelled to spend our earnings on buying rice to survive. Our land is becoming useless,” Dar said.