Kashmir Snow, Soothing To Eyes, Also Causes Snow Blindness: Ophthalmologist Explains Symptoms And Treatment

Srinagar: As it snows in Kashmir, the valley turns into a winter wonderland turning the region into all-white landscapes. However, there is a flip side to Kashmir snow. When the sun rays reflected from the snow directly hit the eyes, they lead to a disease called snow blindness or photokeratitis.

Ophthalmologist and associate professor at GMC Srinagar, Dr. Asif Amin Vakil ETV Bharat interview (ETV Bharat)

What is photokeratitis? Who is more susceptible to it? How to avoid this disease in winter, especially during snowfall? ETV Bharat's Parvez ud Din had a special conversation with noted Ophthalmologist and associate professor at GMC Srinagar, Dr. Asif Amin Vakil.

Dr Vakil said that photokeratitis is a painful eye condition that occurs due to excessive exposure of the cornea and conjunctiva to Ultra Violet (UV) rays. This eye disease is usually associated with snowy environments where UV rays are reflected by snow and ice, he said.

According to Dr Vakil, Kashmir has less ozone in winters while UV rays are more. As the altitude increases, the amount of UV rays increases, as a result of which they start affecting the human eye.

He said that photokeratitis can occur in any environment where the eyes are exposed to intense UV rays and which affect the outermost layer of the cornea. According to him, photokeratitis can occur in people of any age or gender. Apart from the general public, those athletes who participate in winter sports can also be more affected. This disease mainly affects those people who spend more time in snowy and high-altitude places. The intensity of UV radiation increases with altitude due to which mountaineers and skiers can be more affected.

Vakil said that athletes who come to places like Gulmarg and Sonmarg for winter sports have to be extra careful to protect their eyes from this discomfort for which they need to wear special UV protection glasses instead of ordinary glasses.

“Sunglasses can help reduce the glare of reflective surfaces like water, snow, and glass. This can reduce eye strain and discomfort which makes it easier to see your surroundings and focus,” he explained.

He said that the initial symptoms of photokeratitis include watery eyes, pain, redness, swelling, headache, sensitivity to light, and itching in the eyes.

A recent report has stated that 75 percent of the affected people are men and 25 percent are women. Among men, the number of those who participate in skiing and snow sports and spend most of their time in the snow is high. The report has stated that 2 percent of them are also at risk of becoming completely blind.

Dr. Vakil added that this disease heals on its own in many people. But if it persists for a long time, it can cause further complications in the eyes, for which it is necessary to get diagnosed by an eye specialist, he said.