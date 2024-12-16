Kashmir Shivers Under Intense Cold Wave; Zojila Freezes At -23°C

Srinagar: With Zojila recording -23.0°C, the Kashmir Valley continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures. Weathermen have forecasted a further drop in mercury, making the days and nights even colder.

In South Kashmir, Shopian shivered at - 6.3°C. Pahalgam, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Pulwama recorded -5.0°C, -5.5°C, -5.2°C and -5.7°C respectively. Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded -3.4°C. Sonamarg, Ganderbal and Budgam in central Kashmir recorded -3.8°C, -4.1°C and -4.4°C, respectively. North Kashmir’s Gulmarg and Bandipora logged -4.0°C, while Kupwara saw a low of -4.2°C.

The Jammu division experienced colder conditions, with Katra recording the highest minimum at 6.9°C and Ramban at 6.8°C. Other key temperatures included Bhaderwah at 0.9°C, Batote at 4.5°C, Poonch at 3.8°C, Rajouri at 4.3°C, and Jammu at 5.0°C. Paddar, the coldest in the division, recorded minus 4.3°C.

Ladakh’s cold was even more severe, with Drass at -12.4°C, Nyoma at -11.2°C, Upshi at -10.2°C, Kargil at -10.6°C, and Leh at -8.6°C. Meteorological Department’s Leh centre has forecasted “Mainly clear to partly cloudy sky” for major areas of Ladakh on Monday.

Meanwhile, traffic along the Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) is running smoothly in both directions. The Jammu and Kashmir Police has advised commuters to follow lane discipline to avoid congestion. Authorities have also urged travelers to avoid unnecessary halts between Ramban and Banihal, citing risks of landslides and shooting stones.

"Bhaderwah-Chamba Road is open, but the Sonamarg-Kargil road (SSG), Mughal Road, and Sinthan Road are closed. Traffic will be allowed after getting a green signal from maintenance agencies," they said.