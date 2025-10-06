Kashmir Shivers As Rain And Snow Cause 10-Degree Temperature Drop
Rain and snowfall across Kashmir have brought chilly conditions and marking an early onset of winter in the region.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a major drop in temperature on Monday, following widespread rains in the plains and light snowfall in the hills. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the temperatures fell by an average of 10 degrees Celsius, resulting in colder days across the Kashmir Valley, while the Jammu region saw comparatively warmer conditions.
Director of the Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said that the maximum temperature recorded on Sunday in the Kashmir Valley was 22 degrees Celsius, while in Jammu province the average temperature was 30 degrees Celsius. He said the rainfall and light snowfall today have brought down the temperature by an average of 10 degrees Celsius.
The IMD recorded a temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund in the Anantnag area, 11 degrees Celsius in Kokernag, 10 degrees Celsius in Banihal, 12.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, and 7.4 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam. The Jammu district recorded a temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius, while Batote and Doda recorded a temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius.
Ahmad said that the rainfall recorded in the Kashmir Valley today is around 8-10 millimetres, while light snowfall was recorded in Apharwat hills in Gulmarg, Zojilla in Sonamarg, and Peer ki Gali in Shopian.
The snowfall led to the closure of two highways in the Kashmir Valley, while the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was open for traffic from Jammu to Srinagar.
A traffic police spokesman told ETV Bharat that due to rainfall and light snowfall in hilly areas, the Sinthan-Kishtwar and Bandipora-Gurez roads have been closed, while the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Mughal road, and Srinagar-Ladakh highway are open for traffic.
The IMD forecast rainfall and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir up to Tuesday; this prompted the Jammu and Kashmir administration to close schools in the Jammu region for two days (up to Oct 7) and issue advisories for travellers and people living closer to the water bodies.
Read More
Jammu Kashmir Braces For Heavy Rain, Snowfall; Schools Shut In Jammu Division
Rescue Underway For Around 1,000 Climbers Stranded On Tibetan Side Of Mt Everest After Blizzard