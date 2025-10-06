ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Shivers As Rain And Snow Cause 10-Degree Temperature Drop

An area of Sinthan Top covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a major drop in temperature on Monday, following widespread rains in the plains and light snowfall in the hills. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the temperatures fell by an average of 10 degrees Celsius, resulting in colder days across the Kashmir Valley, while the Jammu region saw comparatively warmer conditions.

Director of the Meteorological Centre, Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad, said that the maximum temperature recorded on Sunday in the Kashmir Valley was 22 degrees Celsius, while in Jammu province the average temperature was 30 degrees Celsius. He said the rainfall and light snowfall today have brought down the temperature by an average of 10 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir Shivers As Rain And Snow Cause 10-Degree Temperature Drop (ETV Bharat)

The IMD recorded a temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund in the Anantnag area, 11 degrees Celsius in Kokernag, 10 degrees Celsius in Banihal, 12.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, and 7.4 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam. The Jammu district recorded a temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius, while Batote and Doda recorded a temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius.