ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir’s Shelnag Spring Runs Dry Due To Ongoing Heatwave

Shelnag Spring in South Kashmir lies dry due to an ongoing heatwave and the drilling of a borewell nearby. ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: For countless years, Shelnag Spring has been a source of drinking water for villagers and livestock, who are flocked by shepherds to pastures for grazing. For many, it has been a picnic spot for its pristine water flowing in the middle of a park ringed by an iron fence.

But now, the spring has dried up after water gradually disappeared from it when a borewell was drilled just outside the fence by the authorities last week.

“We are left without drinking water and have to collect water from another spring now at some distance,” he said. “Fish in the spring died for want of water. We rescued a few to another spring in the vicinity,” a college student Saddam Hussain from Mirmaidan village in South Kashmir told ETV Bharat.

He has been leading efforts ranging from talking to officials to the involvement of elected representatives for restoring the spring with water by blocking the borewell. The 500-foot-deep borewell was dug by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department just outside the fenced park to lift water for another village.

But Public Health Engineer Assistant Engineer Irshad Ahmad Dooru-Qazigund attributes the drying up of the spring to the heatwave that has shattered record temperatures since June.

"The borewell was dug to lift high-altitude Dachnimaal village, comprising 300 scattered households, who have never had piped drinking water. The borewell was dug 100 metres from the spring. We drilled a pipe or case having a diameter of eight inches to a depth of around 500 feet. The water scheme is not operational yet," he told ETV Bharat.

In Kashmir, changing water patterns like record-breaking heat have dried up rivers and streams, prompting people to extract groundwater. The prolonged dry spell, according to Director Meteorological Centre Srinagar Mukhtar Ahmad, has caused more than 50 per cent rainfall deficit since June in the region.