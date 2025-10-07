Kashmir Set To Welcome Lakhs Of Migratory Avian Guests This Month
Flocks of migratory birds including tufted and Brahminy ducks to mallards, gadwalls, northern pintails, and Eurasian teals are set to land in the valley.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST
Srinagar: As temperatures begin to plunge across Central Asia and Europe, the skies over Kashmir are preparing for their annual spectacle, the return of lakhs of migratory birds that transform the Valley’s wetlands into vibrant sanctuaries of sound and color.
In the coming weeks, winged guests from Siberia, China, Eastern Europe, and even Japan will once again descend upon Kashmir, continuing a centuries-old bond between the Valley and its feathered visitors.
From tufted and Brahminy ducks to mallards, gadwalls, northern pintails, and Eurasian teals, these travelers undertake extraordinary transcontinental journeys, flying thousands of kilometers in search of Kashmir’s gentler winters and rich wetlands.
“By the end of this month, our avian friends will start arriving,” said Altaf Hussain, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Wetlands Kashmir). “We are expecting a healthy turnout this season too, and perhaps even a few new species among the regulars.”
Officials say the birds usually arrive in October to escape the harsh cold of their breeding grounds and find temporary refuge in wetlands such as Hokersar, Wular Lake, Haigam, Shalbugh, and other connected water bodies. They stay until March before making their long flight home.
For many Kashmiris, the sight of flocks gliding over still waters on misty mornings is among winter’s most cherished scenes. “Every year, birdwatchers and photographers from across the Valley — and even from outside — come to witness the spectacle,” said Reyan Sofi, a bird enthusiast from Srinagar who has been documenting the migratory season for years. “It’s the moment we truly feel winter has arrived.”
But this timeless migration faces modern challenges. Poaching, once widespread across Kashmir’s wetlands, has long threatened these birds. Authorities, however, say strict action and technology have drastically reduced the menace.
“Poaching was a major issue earlier, but we’ve taken serious steps to curb it,” Hussain told ETV Bharat. “High-resolution CCTV cameras and dedicated anti-poaching squads are now in place across major wetlands, and these measures have been very effective.”
A senior Forest Department official said surveillance has been a “game-changer.” “The cameras help us identify poaching hotspots and monitor suspicious activity in real time. We’re now expanding this network to cover every major water body in the Valley,” the official said.
Last winter, Hokersar, known as the “Queen Wetland of Kashmir,” hosted over four lakh migratory birds, according to the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2025.
Eurasian teals dominated the count with 1,36,088 individuals (33.79%), followed by Eurasian coots (63,712) and Eurasian wigeons (58,800). Other large groups included mallards (52,374), northern shovelers (50,851), gadwalls (18,437), and northern pintails (16,666).
Spread across 1,375 hectares just 10 kilometers west of Srinagar, Hokersar remains one of the most vital bird habitats in the region. Once a royal hunting ground for Maharaja Hari Singh, it was declared a protected Rakh in 1945 and designated a Ramsar Site, a wetland of international importance, in 2005.
This year’s AWC survey, covering 26 wetlands across Jammu and Kashmir, painted a thriving picture of avian diversity: more than 13.4 lakh (13,43,506) birds representing 67 species were recorded in February.
Once again, Eurasian teals topped the chart with 2,92,039 individuals (22.17%), followed by mallards (2,26,023; 17.16%) and northern shovelers (2,09,715; 15.92%). Large populations of northern pintails (1,66,971), gadwalls (1,39,141), Eurasian coots (93,417), and Eurasian wigeons (72,378) made up more than 91 percent of the total count.
Among all wetlands surveyed, Hokersar recorded the highest bird population (29.97%), closely followed by Shallabugh (29.44%), with the rest spread across Wular, Pampore backwaters, Manibugh, and Kranchoo.
For experts, the return of migratory birds is more than just a visual delight. “Hokersar and other wetlands are the ecological lungs of the Valley,” said Dr. Bilal Ahmad, an ecologist at the University of Kashmir. “These migratory birds are like nature’s barometers, their presence shows that our wetlands are still alive and functioning. But if we don’t act now to protect them, this balance could easily tip.”
