Kashmir Set To Welcome Lakhs Of Migratory Avian Guests This Month

Srinagar: As temperatures begin to plunge across Central Asia and Europe, the skies over Kashmir are preparing for their annual spectacle, the return of lakhs of migratory birds that transform the Valley’s wetlands into vibrant sanctuaries of sound and color.

In the coming weeks, winged guests from Siberia, China, Eastern Europe, and even Japan will once again descend upon Kashmir, continuing a centuries-old bond between the Valley and its feathered visitors.

From tufted and Brahminy ducks to mallards, gadwalls, northern pintails, and Eurasian teals, these travelers undertake extraordinary transcontinental journeys, flying thousands of kilometers in search of Kashmir’s gentler winters and rich wetlands.

Migratory birds in a wetland in Kashmir (Photo courtesy: Reyan Sofi)

“By the end of this month, our avian friends will start arriving,” said Altaf Hussain, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Wetlands Kashmir). “We are expecting a healthy turnout this season too, and perhaps even a few new species among the regulars.”

Officials say the birds usually arrive in October to escape the harsh cold of their breeding grounds and find temporary refuge in wetlands such as Hokersar, Wular Lake, Haigam, Shalbugh, and other connected water bodies. They stay until March before making their long flight home.

Migratory birds in a wetland in Kashmir (Photo courtesy: Reyan Sofi)

For many Kashmiris, the sight of flocks gliding over still waters on misty mornings is among winter’s most cherished scenes. “Every year, birdwatchers and photographers from across the Valley — and even from outside — come to witness the spectacle,” said Reyan Sofi, a bird enthusiast from Srinagar who has been documenting the migratory season for years. “It’s the moment we truly feel winter has arrived.”