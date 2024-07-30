J&K: Kashmir Semi-Ring Road Project Faces 16-Month Delay, Sparks Land Acquisition Disputes

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The ambitious semi-ring road project in Kashmir, aimed at reducing the region's traffic congestion, has been delayed by 16 months, officials said.
This delay adds to a growing list of infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir experiencing time overruns, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI).
Initially approved in March 2021 with a completion date set for February 2024, the deadline was later extended to August 2024. The latest revision now places the completion date in June 2025, MOSPI reported. The project, estimated to cost Rs 2,919 crore, has already seen a cumulative expenditure of Rs 2,023 crore.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is overseeing the construction of this extensive road network that will span five districts of Kashmir.
An NHAI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, cited compensation disputes with landowners as the primary cause for the initial delay. "There were disagreements with farmers and landowners regarding compensation at the earlier stage, which now have been sorted out. This has significantly slowed the project’s progress. The work is continuing despite these challenges," the official said.
The project requires the acquisition of 4,730 kanals of agricultural land across Kashmir. Budgam district will be most affected, losing 3,661 kanals, followed by Pulwama, which will lose 379 kanals. Srinagar will lose 202 kanals, Ganderbal 176 kanals, Bandipora 160 kanals, and Baramulla 150 kanals.
This large-scale land acquisition has sparked resentment among local farmers, who fear for their livelihoods.
The semi-ring road project is divided into two phases. Phase I will connect Galander to Narbal junction with a four-lane road (expandable to six lanes), spanning 34.72 km. Phase II will extend from Narbal to Ganderbal with a two-lane road covering 27.2 km.
The completed project will feature numerous infrastructure elements, including 290 culverts, two road-over bridges, two flyovers, 10 major junctions, 26 minor junctions, and a toll plaza at Narbal junction. The design also allows for future expansion to accommodate increasing traffic needs.
This project is among 30 of the 51 projects experiencing time overruns ranging from 2 to 261 months, according to MOSPI’s report. Additionally, eleven multi-crore infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir face a staggering cost overrun of Rs 41,965 crore.