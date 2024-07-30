ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Kashmir Semi-Ring Road Project Faces 16-Month Delay, Sparks Land Acquisition Disputes

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The ambitious semi-ring road project in Kashmir, aimed at reducing the region's traffic congestion, has been delayed by 16 months, officials said.

This delay adds to a growing list of infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir experiencing time overruns, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI).

Initially approved in March 2021 with a completion date set for February 2024, the deadline was later extended to August 2024. The latest revision now places the completion date in June 2025, MOSPI reported. The project, estimated to cost Rs 2,919 crore, has already seen a cumulative expenditure of Rs 2,023 crore.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is overseeing the construction of this extensive road network that will span five districts of Kashmir.

An NHAI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, cited compensation disputes with landowners as the primary cause for the initial delay. "There were disagreements with farmers and landowners regarding compensation at the earlier stage, which now have been sorted out. This has significantly slowed the project’s progress. The work is continuing despite these challenges," the official said.