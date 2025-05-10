Srinagar-Jammu Highway Reopens After Days Of Isolation, Flights Remain Grounded Since May 7

Srinagar: Kashmir finally saw a sliver of relief on Friday after nearly 48 hours of complete isolation, as authorities reopened the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to light vehicles. The move comes after heavy rains triggered landslides in Ramban district, blocking the Valley's only road connection to the rest of India. However, air connectivity remains suspended for the third straight day following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.
The reopening of the highway has brought much-needed hope to thousands stranded across Kashmir. The disruption had left the Valley cut off both by road and air, exacerbating the distress for tourists, patients, Hajj pilgrims, and locals alike.
"We were stuck in Qazigund for two days with no way out. Our flight was cancelled and the road was closed. Our families were extremely worried," said Swati Sharma, a tourist from Delhi. "We spent more than we planned, and haven't even been refunded for our flight yet."
Officials said multiple landslides hit the highway at Trishul Morh and Seri Chamba in Ramban, burying stretches of NH-44 under debris. Clearance operations were delayed by continuous rainfall, leading to a massive pileup of vehicles. After round-the-clock efforts, the authorities allowed small vehicles to move towards Jammu today.
As the crisis unfolded, several stranded travelers spoke with ETV Bharat, expressing frustration over being caught in the crossfire of geopolitical tension.
"We came to see the beauty of Kashmir, not to be trapped in a conflict zone," said one tourist in Qazigund. "We don't want war. We want peace and dialogue. It's the poor who suffer most when tensions rise."
Tourists also expressed pride in the Indian Army's efforts against terrorism but said military action should target terrorists—not escalate into full-scale war.
"War is not a solution. We need firm action against terrorists, but we also need peace for people to live," another traveler said.
The complete shutdown of connectivity had particularly severe consequences for those seeking medical care outside the region. Dozens of critically ill patients were scheduled to travel to Delhi and other metropolitan cities for treatment.
"This highway was our only option after flights were stopped. For many, it's a matter of life and death," said Javed Ahmad, a relative of a patient trying to reach Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.
The Hajj pilgrimage was also affected. Flights meant to transport pilgrims from Srinagar were cancelled, even though many travelers had already completed medical and travel formalities.
"Pilgrims have been advised to stay on standby. We are waiting for clearance from authorities before rescheduling," Dr Shujat Ahmed Qureshi, Executive Officer of the Hajj Committee said.
Courier operators and hotel owners in Srinagar say their businesses took a severe hit as both tourists and commercial shipments were stranded.
"Our business dropped by more than 75% since the airport shut and the highway was blocked. We couldn't move packages out, and nothing came in," said Zahoor Ahmad, a courier operator in Srinagar. "Now that the road has reopened, we're hopeful that things will slowly return to normal. As far as flights are concerned, we pray peace prevails."
Hoteliers echoed similar concerns, with many saying that stranded tourists, especially budget travelers, had been forced to extend their stays under stressful conditions.
"Some guests came here despite the Pahalgam attack, hoping for peace. But they got stuck with canceled flights and blocked roads. Many are short on cash. We didn’t charge them anything for the extra days — free food and free accommodation. Some promised they’ll clear their dues once they reach their destination," said Mohd Amin, a hotelier in Srinagar. "The reopening of the highway and the arrival of a special train will help ease their burden."
Commercial flight operations remain suspended at Srinagar's Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport, which was taken over by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in wake of India-Pakistan tensions. "The airfield remains restricted. We have no update yet on when flights will resume," said an airport manager of a Gurgaon-based private airline.
Meanwhile, in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the rising tension along the Line of Control (LOC) has prompted police to assist in relocating villagers to safer areas.
"Border residents are terrified of cross-border shelling. We've helped them reach safety and are coordinating with local authorities," said Inspector Riyaz Ahmad, who visited forward villages to review the situation.
Additional reporting - Mir Ishfaq from Anantnag and Shameem Bhat from Kupwara.