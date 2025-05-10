ETV Bharat / state

Srinagar-Jammu Highway Reopens After Days Of Isolation, Flights Remain Grounded Since May 7

Srinagar: Kashmir finally saw a sliver of relief on Friday after nearly 48 hours of complete isolation, as authorities reopened the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to light vehicles. The move comes after heavy rains triggered landslides in Ramban district, blocking the Valley's only road connection to the rest of India. However, air connectivity remains suspended for the third straight day following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The reopening of the highway has brought much-needed hope to thousands stranded across Kashmir. The disruption had left the Valley cut off both by road and air, exacerbating the distress for tourists, patients, Hajj pilgrims, and locals alike.

"We were stuck in Qazigund for two days with no way out. Our flight was cancelled and the road was closed. Our families were extremely worried," said Swati Sharma, a tourist from Delhi. "We spent more than we planned, and haven't even been refunded for our flight yet."

Officials said multiple landslides hit the highway at Trishul Morh and Seri Chamba in Ramban, burying stretches of NH-44 under debris. Clearance operations were delayed by continuous rainfall, leading to a massive pileup of vehicles. After round-the-clock efforts, the authorities allowed small vehicles to move towards Jammu today.

As the crisis unfolded, several stranded travelers spoke with ETV Bharat, expressing frustration over being caught in the crossfire of geopolitical tension.

"We came to see the beauty of Kashmir, not to be trapped in a conflict zone," said one tourist in Qazigund. "We don't want war. We want peace and dialogue. It's the poor who suffer most when tensions rise."

Tourists also expressed pride in the Indian Army's efforts against terrorism but said military action should target terrorists—not escalate into full-scale war.

"War is not a solution. We need firm action against terrorists, but we also need peace for people to live," another traveler said.

The complete shutdown of connectivity had particularly severe consequences for those seeking medical care outside the region. Dozens of critically ill patients were scheduled to travel to Delhi and other metropolitan cities for treatment.

"This highway was our only option after flights were stopped. For many, it's a matter of life and death," said Javed Ahmad, a relative of a patient trying to reach Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.