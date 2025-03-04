Kashmir Sees Drop In Umrah Bookings Amid Rising Costs This Ramadan

Srinagar: Umrah pilgrimage bookings from Kashmir have witnessed a significant drop this Ramadan, with figures plummeting by nearly 50% compared to previous years. The steep decline is largely attributed to a sharp rise in Umrah package costs, making it increasingly difficult for Kashmiri pilgrims to afford the sacred journey.

Umrah service providers in the region report that package prices have surged between 30% and 50% during Ramadan, leading to a dramatic reduction in bookings. The impact of these cost hikes has left many prospective pilgrims with little choice but to postpone or cancel their plans.

Sheikh Feroz, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Association of Hajj and Umrah Companies (JKAHUC), highlighted the financial burden pilgrims are facing this year. “An economy Umrah package, which typically costs around Rs 1,20,000 per person, has now risen to between Rs 1,50,000 and 1,60,000 during Ramadan,” said Feroz, who also serves as the managing director of Alkhuddam Hajj and Umrah Services.

According to Feroz, the peak season for Umrah among Kashmiri pilgrims usually falls between December and February, coinciding with winter vacations. “That period has ended, and while the response was not extraordinary, it was still reasonable. However, the price surge in Saudi Arabia has affected the entire business,” he said.

Feroz expressed disappointment over the current Ramadan trend, stating, “We had high hopes for Ramadan, but the situation so far is not promising, with nearly a 50% drop in bookings. In past years, demand during Ramadan has also been lower since school vacations end before the holy month, and parents become preoccupied with other responsibilities.”

Many Kashmiri pilgrims have opted to defer their journey until after Ramadan due to the sharp increase in expenses. “The scheduled reopening of schools is another key factor behind the low number of inquiries for the sacred pilgrimage,” Feroz added.

The financial strain has significantly altered travel plans for many Kashmiris. “People prefer to undertake the pilgrimage when package rates are relatively lower. During winter, we were able to offer budget-friendly packages, but that is not possible during Ramadan due to the global surge in demand for Umrah. Compared to the last quarter—December, January, and February—bookings have dropped by 95%,” he said.

Muneer Ahmad, director of Madina World Travels, echoed Feroz’s concerns, noting that while the winter season saw a steady number of bookings, Ramadan has been a different story. “So far, Ramadan bookings are down by 50%. After Ramadan, demand for Umrah is expected to decline even further due to the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage,” Ahmad said.

Adding to the concern is the dwindling number of Hajj pilgrims opting for government-sponsored packages. “This year, Indian private operators have been allotted a generous Hajj quota. However, only 3,622 people have registered to perform Hajj through the Hajj Committee, despite Jammu and Kashmir having a quota of approximately 8,000. This situation is somewhat concerning,” Ahmad stated.

However, Feroz sees the reduced number of Hajj bookings through the committee as an opportunity for private operators. “I am not worried about Hajj bookings at all. Private operators across India have been allotted a total quota of 52,000, which is more than enough. I believe things will improve by then, and people will choose private packages,” he concluded.