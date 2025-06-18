Kashmir Sees 65 Drowning Deaths In 17 Months; SDRF Deploys Drones Amid Suspected Suicide Spike

Srinagar: A troubling spike in drowning cases—many suspected to be linked to suicide attempts—has prompted authorities in Kashmir to ramp up emergency response measures. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Kashmir is now turning to drone-assisted technology to bolster rescue efforts during these cases.

According to the SDRF data accessed by ETV Bharat, Kashmir is witnessing a surge in water-related incidents over the past year. Meanwhile, the SDRF is now integrating a high-resolution surveillance drones and advanced monitoring tools into its standard operating procedures (SOPs). The deployment of drones, as per officials, is aimed to reduce response times and improve rescue operations.

"This pattern is extremely troubling," a senior SDRF officer based in Srinagar told ETV Bharat, speaking on condition of anonymity. "While some individuals accidentally fall into rivers, a significant portion of these cases are deliberate attempts to take one's own life. The pattern is alarming and cannot be overlooked."

According to the data, in 2024 alone, 18 people were rescued after falling into or going into water bodies in Kashmir, either as a result of accidents or suspected suicide attempts. But in the same time frame, SDRF also recovered 51 dead bodies, with seven people still unaccounted for.

The grim trend continues in 2025. Between January 1 and May 10, 14 dead bodies were found in lakes, rivers, and other water bodies. Only two people were rescued in the interim, and searches are still being conducted for the other two.

A view of clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Popular places like Manasbal Lake in the Ganderbal district, Dal Lake, Jhelum, and Nigeen Lake in Srinagar, have seen an increase in these cases. The SDRF is revamping its operations to address the crisis. The force is currently acquiring specialized drone systems, including night-vision, payload, and search-and-rescue drones, which will be deployed not only for water-related emergencies but also during earthquakes, fires, and road accidents.

“These tools will significantly boost our efficiency, especially in complex or remote terrains,” the officer said. “Although we already have a few drones, the new fleet will take our capabilities to the next level.”

The SDRF has also begun reorganizing its teams into Quick Response Teams (QRTs), trained to respond rapidly to emergencies across diverse geographies—including high-altitude lakes and glacier zones along the Amarnath pilgrimage route.

The Officials also confirmed plans to launch a toll-free emergency helpline in the coming weeks. "The move aims to streamline distress calls and curb the rising number of prank calls that often delay real rescue efforts. Right now, we receive both authentic and prank calls. This helpline will help filter and manage them more effectively," the officer said.

Despite the shift toward tech-driven rescues, the SDRF emphasized the continued importance of local support. “We rely heavily on community members. Many rescues wouldn’t be possible without the swift action of residents who witness these incidents,” the officer added.

A view of clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

He further called for a deeper investigation into the root causes behind the growing number of suspected suicide attempts, particularly among young people. “This is not just a law enforcement or emergency response issue—it’s a societal issue. We must understand what is pushing people to such desperate extremes,” he said.