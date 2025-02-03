Eco-Sensitive Kashmir Seeks Bigger Share Of Environmental Budget

Srinagar: The central government has allocated Rs 3,412.82 crore this financial year to the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEFCC)—a 9% increase from Rs 3,125.96 crore of the 2024-25 financial year. The spike in allocation is being considered a “necessary step” towards addressing environmental challenges.

The increased budget allocation has raised hopes among environmental activists and experts in the Kashmir valley, which is ecologically fragile and facing challenges of climate change.

Experts and activists have urged the MoEFCC to allocate increased funds from the budget as the Valley is facing frequent weather changes as the precipitation has fallen and glaciers are melting in the Himalayas, which are a source of water to the Jhelum River and other streams.

The Environmental Policy Group (EPG) demands that allocation for the preservation and conservation of the environment must be increased manifold as substantial funding is in reversing environmental degradation.

“The condition of Kashmir's wetlands has been increasingly worrisome, facing threats from pollution, climate change, and human activities. We are hopeful that this budget will enable significant projects aimed at restoring and preserving critical ecosystems, combating pollution, and promoting sustainable practices,” Faiz Bakshi, convenor of EPG, said.

Syed Untoo, a professor of environmental studies in Kashmir, said climate change is posing a critical and unique challenge to the people on the earth, and its mitigation is now becoming a vital function for governments across the world.

“Jammu and Kashmir is placed at the centre of this environmental challenge given its geography and fragile ecology. The water bodies are drying due to a decrease in snow and rainfall; this will impact the agriculture and horticulture sectors. If the increased budget allocated for the environment is utilised for positive changes, then we can safeguard the environment for a sustainable future,” Untoo told ETV Bharat.

Nadeem Dar, a young environmental activist fighting for safeguards of wetlands, said that the wetlands are facing a significant challenge with their area having decreased from 288.96 sq km in 1972 to 266.45 sq km in 2024, as per Wildlife Warden Wetlands, Kashmir.

Dar said the encroachment of wetlands and pollution is endangering aquatic life and migratory birds. He said in the last six years, the Wildlife Department has spent some funds for the conservation and protection of the eight major wetlands, but the execution of the conservation measures is insufficient, and more funds need to be allocated by the environmental ministry to safeguard the wetlands, which are abode to lakhs of migratory birds.