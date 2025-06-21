Kashmir Schools To Shut For Summer Vacations From June 23 As Heatwave Scorches Valley

Srinagar: Amid soaring temperatures and growing concerns from parents over students' health, Jammu and Kashmir’s Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday announced a 15-day summer vacation for all government and private schools in the Kashmir division starting June 23.

The minister said the decision was taken in view of the intense heatwave gripping the Valley over the past several days. "Due to the rising temperatures, all private and government-run schools in Kashmir will observe summer holidays from June 23 to July 7," Itoo said.

She added that the department would review the weather conditions after July 7 and decide whether to extend the vacation. "For now, students will be given a 15-day break. We are closely monitoring the situation," she said.

The announcement comes days after the education department revised school timings due to the heat. Effective from June 21, schools within municipal limits were directed to operate from 8 am to 1 pm, while those outside municipal areas were told to function from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The summer heat has gripped not only the Jammu region but also Kashmir, which is typically known for its milder climate. Parents across the Valley had raised concerns about children falling ill due to the high temperatures.

On Saturday, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8°C, while Qazigund reported 35°C. Kokernag saw the mercury touch 34.2°C, and Gulmarg—usually cooler—logged a high of 25.7°C. In Jammu, the day temperature was 33°C, Katra recorded 27°C, Leh stood at 30.4°C, and Kargil witnessed an unusually warm night with temperatures around 31.8°C.