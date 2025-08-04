Kashmir Rotten Mutton Row: Police File FIR As Distrust Grows Among Residents Over Packaged Food

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has taken up investigations after filing a case against the operator of a storage facility where a huge tranche of rotten and unhygienic mutton was recently discovered in Srinagar.

A senior official said they filed the case under Section 272 and 274 in the concerned police station last week against Sunshine Foods, where 1200 kilograms of rotten and unhygienic packaged mutton was found in Srinagar on July 31.

The packaged meat was transported into the Valley and was meant for supplies to commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, said officials at Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO).

“The probe is underway and a police team has visited the site. Apart from the operator of the unit, two more persons, including one from Delhi and Srinagar, have cropped up in the investigations. They are involved in the supply chain,” the official told ETV Bharat.

The Acts allow two years imprisonment for malignant acts like spreading infection leading to diseases dangerous and adulteration of food and drinks. The officials have initiated legal proceedings against the Food Business Operators (FBOs) concerned under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The incident has triggered worries among residents in KAshmir where mutton is the staple diet, with 60,000 tonnes of annual consumption. An average 50 truckloads carrying over 5000 animals reach Kashmir from outside states daily. Estimates suggest that more than half of the supplies come from outside, with annual spending on mutton close to Rs 4000 crore.

But the packaged mutton is entirely used by commercial establishments as it is sold at cheaper rates, corresponding to the live supplies. The seizure has triggered distrust with now residents suspecting it might lack Halal certification.

Javid Tenga, who heads the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said the trust that consumers place in food businesses has been deeply shaken after the shocking incident disclosure.

“It is not simply a lapse in food safety but a grave public health threat and a breach of basic consumer rights,” he said, demanding an in-depth probe into how the unit was allowed to operate out of an industrial estate meant for textiles. The seizure took place inside the industrial estate meant for small-scale units on the outskirts of Srinagar’s Zakura on July 31.

“The unit was running out of this place for the last many years. This could not have been possible without the involvement of the concerned officials. All this should be probed and ensure strict food safety laws, including the requirement of halal certification for food operators,” he said.

The apex business body has been planning to take up the issue with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as well as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to ensure food safety.

"The dressed chicken from outside is sold at cheap rates but there is no guarantee that it is halal. We appeal to restaurants and hospitals to get live supplies from the local market," said Parvaiz Ahmad Wani, president Poultry Dealers Association, in a video circulated on social media.