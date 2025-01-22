ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Reservation Issue: Cabinet Sub-Committee Holds First Meet A Month After Protests At CM's Residence

Srinagar: A month after the youth against the reservation policy of the LG administrator protested at the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the cabinet Sub-committee formed to review the rules held its first meeting.

It was chaired by the Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo. Those who attended included Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmad Rana, and Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Sanjeev Verma; Secretary Law, Achal Sethi and representatives from General Administration Department.

“The Sub-committee examined the grievances and issues raised by sections of aspirants and students on different aspects of existing reservation policy,” a government spokesperson said.

The Sub-committee also discussed the existing reservation policy and evaluated several aspects of it, he said.

The Sub-committee was constituted by the government in December last year after protests led by ruling party Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah and students rocked the residence of the chief minister at Gupkar in Srinagar.

The protests were despised by the ruling NC legislators who described their MP's protest as uncalled for and a publicity stunt by their MP.