Kashmir Researcher Wins BioCARe Fellowship 2024-25 For Study On 'Mushk Budji' Rice

Srinagar: Dr Ufaq Fayaz Wani, a food technology researcher at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology - Kashmir (SKUAST-K), has been conferred the esteemed BioCARe Fellowship for 2024-25 by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. The fellowship is aimed at assisting and promoting the career growth of potential women scientists in the area of science and technology.

The BioCARe (Biotechnology Career Advancement and Re-orientation Programme) Fellowship is a very competitive grant that is designed to enable women researchers through institutional and financial support. "As part of the award, Dr Ufaq will get a total research grant of Rs 53.59 lakh, which includes a Rs 27 lakh fellowship and Rs 26.59 lakh research contingency funds for three years," the notification issued by Department of Biotechnology stated.

Dr Ufaq completed her doctorate from SKUAST-K's Department of Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Horticulture, guided by Prof. Syed Zameer Hussain. She conducted her PhD work on flavor profiling and gene expression in Mushk Budji, a traditional aromatic rice from Kashmir grown at different altitudes. Her findings have been published in high-impact scientific journals like Scientific Reports and Food Chemistry: X.

As part of the BioCARe Fellowship, Dr Ufaq will spearhead a groundbreaking study titled "Metabolomics Analysis of Highland Himalayan Rice Fermented with Medicinal Fungi: Unveiling the Enhancement of Nutritional Properties for Functional Food Development."

The study seeks to improve the bioavailability of vital nutrients and bioactive compounds in Mushk Budiji rice by fermenting it with medicinal fungi, making the grain a contender for functional food development.

Known and accepted globally, Dr Ufaq is a distinguished scholar with a very good research and innovation record. She is presently working at SKUAST-K's Division of Food Science and Technology in Srinagar. She has made 390 Google Scholar citations, has an h-index of 9, and has an i10-index of 8 — all statistics that reflect her impact in the scientific world.

Dr Ufaq has also attained hands-on experience in the food industry, having worked at Bisleri International Pvt Ltd. and completed an internship at FIL Industries Limited. Her professional life is characterized by a combination of academic background and experiential industry exposure, especially in food processing as well as quality control.

Apart from her research awards, Dr Ufaq has been recently declared "Achiever of the Year" in 2024 for her excellent publication record. She was also awarded Certificates of Merit for obtaining second ranks in both her M.Tech and B.Tech courses, testifying to her academic performance.