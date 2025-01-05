Kashmir Receives Fresh Snowfall, Disrupts Flights At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Sunday as the meteorological department had forecasted widespread snowfall across the valley and Chenab regions, with an alert about air and surface transport disruptions.
The weather department had predicted snowfall from Saturday (January 4) night to Sunday (January 5) late night. The administration said it is geared up for clearing snow from the roads and maintaining electricity supply during the snowfall.
On Sunday afternoon, snowfall began in Kupwara, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg, followed by southern portions of the Valley and the summer capital, Srinagar, in the evening.
While the snowfall brought cheers among travellers from outside, the government has issued advisories about travel and health. Tourists in Gulmarg and Sonmarg were seen rejoicing amid snowfall. In the previous spell, several tourists were stranded on roads and were later helped by the locals and sheltered in their homes and mosques.
Earlier, the airport authorities in Srinagar cancelled all flights for the day due to dense fog hovering around the airport.
Weather Forecast Till January 15
- January 4-6: Generally cloudy with light to moderate rain (Plains of Jammu)/Snow at most places of J&K with peak activity during 4th (night) to 5th (late night)/6th morning & improvement from 6th a/n.
- January 7-10: Generally cloudy with dry weather.
- January 11-12: Generally cloudy with light snow in isolated to scattered places.
- January 13-15: Generally dry
Advisory By Weather Department
- Possibility of heavy snow over the middle & higher reaches of Kashmir & Chenab Valley during the 4th night to 5th late night/6th morning of January.
- Temporary disruption of surface & air transportation, particularly on 5th January.
- Tourists/travellers/transporters are advised to plan accordingly & follow Admin/Traffic advisory.