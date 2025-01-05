ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Receives Fresh Snowfall, Disrupts Flights At Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Sunday as the meteorological department had forecasted widespread snowfall across the valley and Chenab regions, with an alert about air and surface transport disruptions.

The weather department had predicted snowfall from Saturday (January 4) night to Sunday (January 5) late night. The administration said it is geared up for clearing snow from the roads and maintaining electricity supply during the snowfall.

On Sunday afternoon, snowfall began in Kupwara, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg, followed by southern portions of the Valley and the summer capital, Srinagar, in the evening.

While the snowfall brought cheers among travellers from outside, the government has issued advisories about travel and health. Tourists in Gulmarg and Sonmarg were seen rejoicing amid snowfall. In the previous spell, several tourists were stranded on roads and were later helped by the locals and sheltered in their homes and mosques.