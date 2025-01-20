ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Real Estate Developers To Face Scrutiny Now As JKRERA Makes Registration Mandatory

Srinagar: Real Estate developers and builders in Jammu and Kashmir will face greater scrutiny now as the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Regulatory Authority (JKRERA) has begun inspecting new construction projects and asked builders and real estate promoters to register with the authority.

The J&K Government, under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, established the JKRERA, effective December 16, 2024. It is headed by former IAS officer Satish Chandra as its chairman with Virender Singh Pathania, former DG Coast Guard as its member.

The other officers of JKRERA are drawn from revenue, housing and urban development departments and municipal corporations. As per the official notification issued by the J&K Housing and Urban Development Department, JKRERA will oversee the regulation and development of real estate activities in the region.

Until now, the construction of housing colonies and other commercial establishments in the Union Territory was carried out under the watch and permission of government agencies like municipal corporations, revenue and other concerned authorities.

However, several instances of disputes between owners and buyers have come to the fore after land titles and permissions turned out to be fraudulent and cases of cheating emerged.

Chandra, who headed the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission between June 2022 and November 2023, told ETV Bharat that the JKRERA aims to protect home-buyers from cheating by builders, real estate agents and promoters.

He said that before the Act and the Authority, commercial property or projects would be sold by real estate brokers without any regulation and transparency.

“RERA’s main purpose is to safeguard home or property buyers so that they are not cheated by the builders. The builders or owners will need to compulsorily register with RERA where he or she has to provide all details about the project or property which the prospective buyers can verify from the authority,” he said.

In its first exercise in recent days, RERA inspected more than 30 real estate projects in Jammu and Kashmir. In Srinagar city, the authority after inspection issued notices to 20 owners of projects and found them without registration. It asked the owners to register their projects with RERA within 15 days.