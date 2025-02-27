Kashmir’s Rain Deficit Drops After Fresh Spell; More Precipitation Expected

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir received two days of intermittent rain and snow, bringing an end to February’s prolonged dry spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more precipitation, with rain and snowfall expected until February 28.
The fresh precipitation has brought relief from water shortages and revived dozens of springs that serve as a vital water source to many villages. The Jammu and Kashmir’s Jal Shakti Department, which had been under immense pressure for struggling to supply water to residents, also breathed a sigh of relief.
Officials in the department said the fresh precipitation will rejuvenate water sources, especially springs in the hilly areas, thereby mitigating water crises and offering significant and much-needed relief to the population.
According to the data of IMD’s Srinagar Centre, the Kashmir valley’s Srinagar city recorded 4.4 mm, tourist spot Pahalgam 11.2 mm, Kupwara 16.7 mm, Gulmarg 23.8 mm, Baramulla 24 mm, Bandipora 43 mm, Pulwama 5 mm, Shopian 7 mm and Kulgam 14.0 mm of rainfall.
Rainfall in the Jammu region was moderate in comparison to the Valley. The Jammu city recorded 0.1 mm, Banihal 76.2 mm, Batote 6.7 mm, Kathua 1.2 mm, Udhampur 12.4 mm, Ramban 5.0 mm, Poonch 15.0 mm, Kishtwar 9.0 mm, Rajouri 2.0 mm, Reasi 1.5 mm and Samba 1.0 mm.
The IMD's Srinagar Centre Director, Mukhtar Ahmad, said the precipitation is expected to increase over the coming days. “More rain and snowfall are likely until the end of February," he said. The IMD has also issued a yellow weather warning for Friday and has advised people to stay alert.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 83 per cent precipitation (both rain and snowfall) this winter, according to IMD data. However, the recent spell has reduced the deficit, bringing it down to 69 per cent. Ahmad noted that the normal precipitation level for winter should be 200 mm, but this season, it remained at just 40 per cent of that. Between January 1 and February 26, the region received 65.8 mm of rainfall.
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain and snow across most places, with isolated heavy precipitation in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions until Friday. From March 1-2, scattered light rain and snow are expected, while March 3 may see light to moderate precipitation in many areas. The weather is likely to remain dry from March 4-6.
Meanwhile, the fresh snowfall and rain have disrupted surface transport in higher altitudes. Authorities have closed several key routes, including Sadhna Pass in Tangdhar (Kupwara), Razdan Pass linking Gurez with Bandipora, the Sonamarg-Zojila-Gumri axis (Ganderbal), Mughal Road connecting Shopian with Rajouri and Poonch, and Sinthan Pass in Kokernag (Anantnag), due to fears of landslides and shooting stones.
However, climate experts cautioned that while the recent spell will help, it cannot fully compensate for the dry conditions of December and January, which saw only one significant snowfall event.
"The winter snow accumulation is crucial for replenishing water bodies in spring and summer. Due to a dry winter, glacial buildup has been low. Also, rising temperatures could lead to early snowmelt in higher reaches, potentially causing water shortages in the summer," Tahir Wani, an environmental researcher, told ETV Bharat.
