Kashmir’s Rain Deficit Drops After Fresh Spell; More Precipitation Expected

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir received two days of intermittent rain and snow, bringing an end to February’s prolonged dry spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more precipitation, with rain and snowfall expected until February 28.

The fresh precipitation has brought relief from water shortages and revived dozens of springs that serve as a vital water source to many villages. The Jammu and Kashmir’s Jal Shakti Department, which had been under immense pressure for struggling to supply water to residents, also breathed a sigh of relief.

Officials in the department said the fresh precipitation will rejuvenate water sources, especially springs in the hilly areas, thereby mitigating water crises and offering significant and much-needed relief to the population.

According to the data of IMD’s Srinagar Centre, the Kashmir valley’s Srinagar city recorded 4.4 mm, tourist spot Pahalgam 11.2 mm, Kupwara 16.7 mm, Gulmarg 23.8 mm, Baramulla 24 mm, Bandipora 43 mm, Pulwama 5 mm, Shopian 7 mm and Kulgam 14.0 mm of rainfall.

Rainfall in the Jammu region was moderate in comparison to the Valley. The Jammu city recorded 0.1 mm, Banihal 76.2 mm, Batote 6.7 mm, Kathua 1.2 mm, Udhampur 12.4 mm, Ramban 5.0 mm, Poonch 15.0 mm, Kishtwar 9.0 mm, Rajouri 2.0 mm, Reasi 1.5 mm and Samba 1.0 mm.

The IMD's Srinagar Centre Director, Mukhtar Ahmad, said the precipitation is expected to increase over the coming days. “More rain and snowfall are likely until the end of February," he said. The IMD has also issued a yellow weather warning for Friday and has advised people to stay alert.