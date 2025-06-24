Kashmir Political Leaders Urge Medical Treatment For Jailed Separatist Shabir Shah

Srinagar: Political leaders in Kashmir have urged the government of India to have a compassionate and humanitarian view over the condition of jailed separatist leader Shabir Shah, whose daughter said her father was facing multiple health complications which need immediate medical treatment.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has requested the Home Minister of India to urgently consider the heartfelt appeal of Seher Shabir whose father Shabir Shah is battling a life-threatening illness.

“In this critical moment we urge GOI to take a humanitarian view by ensuring he receives proper medical care. This may be the family’s last chance to ease his suffering. Please let compassion guide the response,” she said.

Sehar Shabir Shah, daughter of 75-year old Shabir Shah, posted an appeal on X, saying that doctors have advised his ailing father three urgent surgeries– one of them has been pending over three years.

“There is growing concern of prostate cancer and serious kidney complications. Despite repeated efforts we have not been given access to his medical records in the last three years. This is not political. This is not anti-national. This is not against any country, institution, or government,” she said urging the GoI for proper medical access and justice for him.

“My father, Shabir Shah, has spent 38 years in prison. In July 2025 he will complete 39 years in prison without any conviction, trial or justice. Today, he is gravely ill. He has been advised multiple surgeries. Yet there is no proper care, no access to medical records, and not even a single phone call in two years which is a right every prisoner is entitled to. This is a daughter’s plea for compassion, for justice, and for basic humanity,” she said.

Shah was arrested on July 17 in 2017 by the Enforcement Directorate on accusations of money laundering. Since then he has been imprisoned in Tihar jail.

Former minister and Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone has urged the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to facilitate home custody of Shah till his treatment.

“The best way would be to involve his family. He would want to be near his loved ones when he is wheeled in for surgery. He is more than 75 years of age. I have known Shabir Shah Sahib for decades. I may not agree with his political ideology, but he has always believed in non violence. He will always be dear to me. The least we can do is to have his family around him,” he said.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has appealed to Government of India to ensure urgent medical care of Shah and uphold prisoners’ human rights.”Reports of Shabir Shah Sahab’s serious health condition in Tihar Jail, and denial of access to his family members to talk to him on phone for the past two years, or care for him when he is facing such a medical emergency and is in dire need of a surgery, is very unfortunate and disturbing. I spoke to his wife yesterday who told me that the family’s bail plea on his grave medical condition too has been rejected and she does not know how to help him,” Mirwaiz said.

Mirwaiz said the same is the case with most other political prisoners, who due to prolonged incarceration and subhuman jail conditions are suffering from grave health issues.

“The prolonged imprisonment, devoid of due legal process, has made the process their punishment. It is against the very idea that the Indian legal system claims to uphold — the basic human rights of the prisoners, violating the very idea of human dignity, due process and justice,” he said.

“I fervently appeal to the Government of India and the concerned authorities not to make the process the punishment for the leadership and all other Kashmiri political prisoners, and immediately intervene to ensure that due medical care is extended to Shah Sahab, and his family is allowed access to be with him when he needs them the most. I also appeal to the elected government of J&K to raise this serious issue and provide every assistance that they can in this matter,” Mirwaiz said.