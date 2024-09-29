J&K: Police Summon 3 Persons for Questioning over 'Inflammatory' Posts after Nasrallah Killing

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police has summoned three persons for questioning in the matter of allegedly posting inflammatory content on social media following the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon on Saturday.

The police said in a statement that the three individuals have been summoned and appropriate legal proceedings are underway. They cautioned against sharing or posting sectarian or inflammatory material as "exacting legal action would be enforced against violators."

Protests were held in Srinagar and Budgam and Baramulla districts on Saturday evening after the news spread about the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon. Politicians including former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader and MP from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi suspended their election campaigning for today.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V. K. Birdi today chaired a meeting in Srinagar and directed them to ensure peace and calm in the valley. A police spokesman said the meeting was attended by the senior officers of police, security forces, intelligence agencies and all the officials concerned.

The spokesman said the IGP Kashmir directed the officers to meticulously prepare, plan and monitor their respective areas of responsibility to prevent any untoward incident. He directed the SSP, Cyber cell and IT & Social media cells to monitor the social media and identify the rumour mongers and those who post inflammatory comments.

He emphasized strict adherence to SOPs and stressed upon conducting coordination meetings with the public to ensure peace and calm in the valley.