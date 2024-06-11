Kashmir Police Reviews Security Preperations Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra and in the wake of the terror attack in which nine people were killed in Jammu's Reasi, the Inspector General of Police Kashmir VK Birdi chaired a security review meeting.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2024) is scheduled to begin on June 29 from the twin routes of Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and Pahalgam in south Kashmir. The meeting held on Monday here discussed security arrangements put in place for the festivals of Mela Kheer Bhawani and Eid-ul-Adha that will be celebrated later this month.

Range DIGs, District SSPs and other senior officers of PCR Kashmir attended the review meeting. The district police chiefs briefed the IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario and the preparations were put in place for upcoming events. SSP Ganderbal gave a detailed briefing regarding the upcoming Mela Kheer Bhawani that will be celebrated on June 13.

The Mela Kheer Bhawani festival, is scheduled to take place at various temples across the Kashmir Valley. Issues related to law and order, crowd management, traffic control, and ensuring the overall safety of the devotees were also discussed.

The security arrangements for the peaceful observance of the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha were also discussed with all the participating officers. IGP Kashmir directed the officers to maintain strict surveillance over anti-social/anti-national elements using drones and CCTVs and to establish round-the-clock naka/cutoff points. He also reiterated the need to enhance the anti-terrorist grid by generating specific intelligence and intensifying CASOs/anti-terrorist operations in all the districts.