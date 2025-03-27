Kashmir Pashmina Gets Boost With ﻿High Resolution Microscope For GI Certification

Srinagar: Kashmir's handmade industry has received a major boost with the installation of a high-resolution digital microscope to verify the authenticity of Kashmir’s handmade Pashmina products for the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.
The commissioning of the machine at Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC) in Srinagar comes in the face of increasing demand from stakeholders for certification of their handmade products.
Kashmir’s handmade products like shawls, carpets, paper machie are exported across the globe with huge demand in the western capitals, but the surge of counterfeit products has dented its credibility.
But the QR code-based GI tagging introduced for the Pashmina products has helped artisans to certify genuineness of hand-made Kashmir shawls with availability of relevant information of the manufacturer, weaver, place and raw material.
The tagging has discouraged counterfeit production and helped people identify the authenticity of the products, said Kashmir Director Handicrafts and Handloom Department Mussarat Islam.
The high-resolution microscope magnifies and examines the quality of the fibre to identify its genuineness of being handmade product for GI tagging.
"We have installed the equipment to deal with the increasing demand as GI has become a requisite now," he told ETV Bharat. "The new microscope will enhance PTQCC's ability, allowing lab to verify 100-120 products daily."
Mussarat said they are procuring more state-of-the-art equipment like a portable machine for on-site product testing. This authentication of products, according to date, has boosted demand for the Kashmir handmade shawls with exports of shawls rising from Rs 271.62 crore in 2019-2020 to Rs 424.20 crore in 2022-2023.
Now, the handicrafts department is working alongside the Industries department to introduce labelling for 'machine-made' products to avoid misleading buyers, he added.
Besides, the Department has submitted a Rs1.35-crore proposal to the Union Ministry of Commerce under the National Handicrafts Development Programme for the procurement of a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Mussarat added.
Hailing the move, Kashmir's apex trade body, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has said the microscope will reduce the waiting period for getting GI tagging.
"The technological advancement is more than just an equipment upgrade. It is a transformative step that will directly impact the livelihoods of skilled artisans and strengthen the economic and cultural significance of the Pashmina industry in Kashmir," said KCCI general secretary Faiz Ahmad Bakshi.