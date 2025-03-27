ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Pashmina Gets Boost With ﻿High Resolution Microscope For GI Certification

Srinagar: Kashmir's handmade industry has received a major boost with the installation of a high-resolution digital microscope to verify the authenticity of Kashmir’s handmade Pashmina products for the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The commissioning of the machine at Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC) in Srinagar comes in the face of increasing demand from stakeholders for certification of their handmade products.

Kashmir’s handmade products like shawls, carpets, paper machie are exported across the globe with huge demand in the western capitals, but the surge of counterfeit products has dented its credibility.

But the QR code-based GI tagging introduced for the Pashmina products has helped artisans to certify genuineness of hand-made Kashmir shawls with availability of relevant information of the manufacturer, weaver, place and raw material.

The tagging has discouraged counterfeit production and helped people identify the authenticity of the products, said Kashmir Director Handicrafts and Handloom Department Mussarat Islam.

The high-resolution microscope magnifies and examines the quality of the fibre to identify its genuineness of being handmade product for GI tagging.