Kashmir Parts Receive Fresh Snowfall; MeT Predicts Another Wet Spell Next Week

Higher reaches of the valley were blanketed by a thin layer of snow while traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway remained through.

A view of fresh snowfall in Kashmir
A view of fresh snowfall in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 5:06 PM IST

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir Valley witnessed snowfall on Thursday as predicted by the Meteorological Department’s (MeT) Srinagar centre. Light to moderate snowfall also occurred in upper reaches of Kashmir and Chenab Valley’s Doda and Kishtwar districts.

Several areas of south Kashmir recorded significant snowfall by Thursday noon, with Daksum receiving 5 inches, DK Marg Kulgam 4 inches, and Achabal, Qazigund, and Dialgam 2 inches each. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir saw light snowfall, adding to the winter charm, while the famous tourist destination of Kokernag recorded 2–3 inches of snow.

A view of fresh snowfall in Kashmir
A view of fresh snowfall in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the cold wave showed no signs of relenting, as Pahalgam remained the coldest place in the Valley at minus 8.4°C. Sub-zero temperatures persisted along the major parts of the Valley, making life challenging for residents.

The MeT Department has attributed this weather change to a western disturbance and forecasts similar conditions on Friday (January 17) too. Clearer skies are expected from January 19, but another wet spell is likely from January 20 to 23.

A view of fresh snowfall in Kashmir
A view of fresh snowfall in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Traffic Update
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) is moving from both sides despite light snowfall at Qazigund, Jawahar Tunnel, and rain in Banihal and Ramban areas of Jammu Division. However, commuters have been advised to maintain lane discipline and avoid overtaking to prevent congestion. Travelers are urged to journey during daytime and avoid unnecessary stops between Ramban and Banihal due to potential landslides and shooting stones.

A view of fresh snowfall in Kashmir
A view of fresh snowfall in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Bhaderwah-Chamba, Mughal Road, and Sinthan Top – connecting south Kashmir’s Anantnag with Jammu’s Kisthwar district – remain closed due to adverse conditions, while the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road awaits clearance from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Meanwhile the Qazigund-Baramulla train service was also suspended due to the fresh snowfall as a precautionary measure.

