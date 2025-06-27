ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid Lodged In Tihar Jail To Observe Hunger Strike For Denial Of Rights To Prisoners

Srinagar: Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul ‘Engineer’ Rashid who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, has proposed to observe a day-long hunger strike to protest the denial of rights to Kashmiri prisoners in the country, announced his party Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) on Friday.

"The MP from Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency will observe a 24-hour hunger strike from 8 pm on Saturday till Sunday 8 pm," said AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi. “He has formally communicated his intention to the jail authorities regarding the proposed hunger strike,” he added.

Rashid defeated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla seat by over two lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 in a terror funding case.

He was given interim bail by a Delhi court to campaign during the J&K Legislative Assembly polls in 2024 and to take oath.

According to Inam, Engineer Rashid conveyed his decision of the strike during a recent meeting with his family, “asserting that the hypocrisy of both BJP and Congress in accusing each other of throttling democracy must be exposed”.

“The hunger strike also seeks to highlight the deafening silence of national parties about the hundreds of Kashmiris languishing in Tihar Jail and other prisons under draconian laws like UAPA merely for holding political beliefs,” said Inam.

Earlier, Kashmir’s political parties sought medical treatment for jailed separatist Shabir Shah, who is lodged in Tihar Jail. His daughter, Sehar Shabir, in a passionate video, claimed that her father suffers from multiple ailments, including prostate cancer.

On Thursday, Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah, in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, sought medical treatment for Shah.