Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid Lodged In Tihar Jail To Observe Hunger Strike For Denial Of Rights To Prisoners

Srinagar: Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul ‘Engineer’ Rashid who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, has proposed to observe a day-long hunger strike to protest the denial of rights to Kashmiri prisoners in the country, announced his party Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) on Friday.
"The MP from Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency will observe a 24-hour hunger strike from 8 pm on Saturday till Sunday 8 pm," said AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi. “He has formally communicated his intention to the jail authorities regarding the proposed hunger strike,” he added.
Rashid defeated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla seat by over two lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 in a terror funding case.
He was given interim bail by a Delhi court to campaign during the J&K Legislative Assembly polls in 2024 and to take oath.
According to Inam, Engineer Rashid conveyed his decision of the strike during a recent meeting with his family, “asserting that the hypocrisy of both BJP and Congress in accusing each other of throttling democracy must be exposed”.
“The hunger strike also seeks to highlight the deafening silence of national parties about the hundreds of Kashmiris languishing in Tihar Jail and other prisons under draconian laws like UAPA merely for holding political beliefs,” said Inam.
Earlier, Kashmir’s political parties sought medical treatment for jailed separatist Shabir Shah, who is lodged in Tihar Jail. His daughter, Sehar Shabir, in a passionate video, claimed that her father suffers from multiple ailments, including prostate cancer.
On Thursday, Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah, in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, sought medical treatment for Shah.
The separatist leader has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in July 2017 in a money laundering case filed in 2005.
“It is unfortunate that both parties are leaving no stone unturned to accuse each other of bulldozing liberty, freedom and fundamental rights during their respective regimes. Yet, both are partners in crime when it comes to snatching the constitutional, democratic and human rights of Kashmiris,” Rashid told his family, according to the AIP statement.
He said that the BJP is correctly highlighting the atrocities committed during the 1975 Emergency, but accused “it of conveniently forgetting how it has treated Kashmiris over the past 11 years—jailing legitimate political voices, silencing dissent and branding political belief as criminality”.
“Congress and others accuse the Modi government of imposing an undeclared emergency but remain silent about the hundreds of Kashmiris languishing in Tihar and other prisons under draconian laws like UAPA, simply for their political beliefs,” the AIP spokesperson added.
Inam said that Engineer Rashid’s hunger strike aims to remind the people of India that while heated debates rage over past and present emergencies, “the continued and systematic denial of rights to Kashmiris since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, cannot and must not be forgotten”.
