ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir MP Aga Ruhullah Writes To Home Minister Amit Shah For Dignified Medical Treatment To Separatist Shabir Shah

Srinagar: Member of Parliament from Kashmir Aga Ruhullah has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking medical treatment for jailed separatist leader Shabir Shah, who is reportedly suffering from prostate cancer.

“Shabir Ahmad Shah is now 70 years old. By every humane and legal standard, he is entitled to medical treatment with dignity and fairness,” said the letter addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah.

“His (Shah’s) doctors have recommended three surgeries for serious medical conditions which include life-threatening prostate cancer. Despite the gravity of his condition, he remains incarcerated since 2017 without family support,” said Aga.

His letter follows a similar appeal by his counterpart MP Mian Altaf who also urged the central government to ‘allow Shah to join his family at this stage’.

“I have received a letter from his family. Shabir Shah is not involved in serious crime so he can be jailed for this long. His health is falling and I request the central government to free him. He should be with his family at this stage of life,” said the Gujjar leader who represents Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency where Shah also hails.

Shah has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in July 2017 in a money laundering case filed in 2005.

The separatist leader’s daughter Sehar Shabir in a passionate video appeal urged her father to be provided dignified medical treatment.