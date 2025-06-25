Kashmir MP Aga Ruhullah Writes To Home Minister Amit Shah For Dignified Medical Treatment To Separatist Shabir Shah

Srinagar: Member of Parliament from Kashmir Aga Ruhullah has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking medical treatment for jailed separatist leader Shabir Shah, who is reportedly suffering from prostate cancer.
“Shabir Ahmad Shah is now 70 years old. By every humane and legal standard, he is entitled to medical treatment with dignity and fairness,” said the letter addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah.
“His (Shah’s) doctors have recommended three surgeries for serious medical conditions which include life-threatening prostate cancer. Despite the gravity of his condition, he remains incarcerated since 2017 without family support,” said Aga.
His letter follows a similar appeal by his counterpart MP Mian Altaf who also urged the central government to ‘allow Shah to join his family at this stage’.
“I have received a letter from his family. Shabir Shah is not involved in serious crime so he can be jailed for this long. His health is falling and I request the central government to free him. He should be with his family at this stage of life,” said the Gujjar leader who represents Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency where Shah also hails.
Shah has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in July 2017 in a money laundering case filed in 2005.
The separatist leader’s daughter Sehar Shabir in a passionate video appeal urged her father to be provided dignified medical treatment.
She said that her father has spent 38 years of his life in prisons.
This rallied support for Shah’s treatment from Kashmir’s political parties including the ruling National Conference.
On May 1, MP Aga highlighted an alleged instance of Safdarjung Hospital, “his family has alleged that he was subjected to harassment and degrading treatment by escorting officers and that access to his medical records has also been withheld from them”.
Urging Shah to provide dignified medical care in a facility equipped for cancer treatment, the Parliamentarian said the process must involve his family in all medical decisions as permitted by law.
“The measure of a nation is how it treats its weakest. Let us not fail that test,” he added.
Highlighting the legal and moral obligations under Constitution and international treaties to which India is a party, he alleged contravention of multiple such obligations in Shah’s case.
“There are clear precedents in domestic law in support of fair medical treatment of undertrials. Why the same consideration can't be extended to Shah, whose legal status remains that of an undertrial, is a question his family has constantly raised,” the letter added.
