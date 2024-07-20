'Kashmir Model' To Be Used Against Terrorism In Jammu: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Saturday that security forces will implement the "Kashmir model" to combat efforts to revive terrorism in the Jammu region.
"The people of Jammu have consistently opposed terrorism and supported peace," Sinha stated at the launch of the Hausla 2.0 and Start-ups portal at the International Convention Centre near Dal Lake. He highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir has undergone significant transformation over the past four to five years. "In Kashmir's ten districts, peace prevails, and the youth are pursuing careers in innovation, agriculture, and other sectors," he said.
Sinha attributed the current peace in Jammu and Kashmir to efforts to engage the youth, noting that various initiatives such as "Back to the Village," "My Town My Pride," and skill development programs at the Panchayat level have shaped a positive future for them.
The Lieutenant Governor also addressed the continued threat from neighbouring regions. "Our neighbour cannot tolerate the peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Efforts are being made to revive terrorism in Jammu, but we will not allow it. The same strategy that defeated terrorism in Kashmir will be employed in Jammu," Sinha asserted. He emphasized that terrorist organizations in Kashmir have been effectively dismantled.
Sinha’s comments coincided with the visit of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who arrived in Jammu to lead a high-level security review following recent terrorist attacks, including the killing of four soldiers in an ambush in Doda district on July 16. Over the past 32 months, 48 soldiers have died in action in Jammu and Kashmir.
Highlighting the progress in entrepreneurship, Sinha said that currently, 540 young men and women are becoming entrepreneurs daily in Jammu and Kashmir, with 840 start-ups established, 265 of which are run by young women.
The Lieutenant Governor also mentioned the improvements in government transparency. "In the past four to five years, the government recruitment process has become transparent, with positions filled based on merit. For the first time, children of cart pullers, vegetable vendors, and street vendors are securing government jobs," he concluded.
