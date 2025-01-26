ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Marks Republic Day With Historic Tricolour Unfurling After Six Years Of President’s Rule

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary raised the national flag amid tight security around the venue of the Republic Day venue in Srinagar.

Kashmir Marks Republic Day With Historic Flag Unfurling After Six Years Of President’s Rule
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary at an event to unfurl the national flag on the Republic Day, in Srinagar, on Sunday (PTI)
By Mir Farhat Maqbool

Published : Jan 26, 2025, 2:39 PM IST

Srinagar: Amid strict security restrictions around the venue of Republic Day celebrations in Srinagar, the national flag was unfurled by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, marking a shift from five years ago when the same tricolour was raised by the advisor to the lieutenant governor during the six years of presidential rule.

A tight security ring was formed around Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar city, with attendees being checked for their security passes issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Security Wing before being cleared by its intelligence wing. Police and paramilitary personnel, in large numbers, guarded the venue, where thousands of government employees from sectors like education, health, and social welfare attended and witnessed the Republic Day celebrations amid the sub-zero temperatures of the harshest winter period, Chila-i-Kalan.

Jammu Kashmir Marks Republic Day With Historic Flag Unfurling After Six Years Of President’s Rule
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha reviews the Republic Day parade, in Jammu, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (PTI)

Besides Srinagar, the day was celebrated across the 19 other districts of the UT, with the main function held at Jammu's MA Stadium. There, LG Manoj Sinha unfurled the flag and took the salute during the march past. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was the chief guest at the event.

Choudhary, an elected legislator from Rajouri's Nowshera assembly constituency, was nominated by CM Omar as his deputy. Choudhary unfurled the flag and delivered a speech outlining the Omar-led government's development and welfare plans for the next five years. He also took the salute during the march past.

“We will fulfil the promises of welfare and development that we have made. Omar Abdullah's government is striving hard to fulfil these promises and bring prosperity and progress to Jammu and Kashmir,” Choudhary said in his speech.

Jammu Kashmir Marks Republic Day With Historic Flag Unfurling After Six Years Of President’s Rule
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the Republic Day celebration, in Jammu, Sunday, January 26, 2025 (PTI)

He emphasized that the restoration of statehood and protection of land and job rights for locals are the primary goals of the government, adding that the rehabilitation and return of Kashmiri Pandits are also priorities.

While criticizing the six years of presidential rule, he highlighted the alarming unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir, with many youth feeling "depressed" about their joblessness. "Omar Abdullah's government, under the guidance of Dr. Farooq Abdullah, will make efforts to address youth unemployment," he stated.

“We all must fight together against forces that seek to take us into darkness and tragedy,” he said, offering tributes to security personnel who have lost their lives while serving the state and India.

Before unfurling the tricolour at Bakshi Stadium, the Deputy CM paid tributes to fallen security forces personnel at the Balidan Stumb in Pratap Park, Lal Chowk.

Jammu Kashmir Marks Republic Day With Historic Flag Unfurling After Six Years Of President’s Rule
Security personnel keeps vigil during celebrations of the 76th Republic Day, in Srinagar, Sunday, January 26, 2025 (PTI)

"This is a proud moment for us, as after six years, an elected government is celebrating Republic Day. I congratulate the people of the country on this day and pay my respects to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who gave us the constitution, granting us the right to speak and live," he told reporters there.

He reaffirmed that special status is "our right within the democracy, and its restoration will always be our demand within the constitution."

In Anantnag, Minister for Education and Health Sakeena Masoo Itoo and Minister for Rural Development Javaid Dar unfurled the tricolour in Baramulla.

