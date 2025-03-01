Kashmir Markets Abuzz With Shoppers Ahead Of Ramadan, CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Arrangements

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: The holy month of Ramadan is knocking at the doors across the world with its blessings and goodness. This month Muslims try to intensify their faith by fasting from dawn to dusk and offering special prayers. A large number of worshippers gather in mosques and markets, presenting a colourful scene.

People in Kashmir have also started preparing for the fasting month, which will start on Sunday. In Srinagar, where people are seen buying and selling different types of vegetables, fruits, and items used for Iftaar and Sehri, a significant increase in the purchase of different types of dates available in the markets is also being seen.

Given the increasing demand for dates during the month of fasting, businessmen here have imported different types of dates from Saudi Arabia, Iran, and other Arab countries.

Kashmiri Markets Abuzz Before Ramadan (ETV Bharat)

Dates and Ramadan have a special connection. Dates have also been mentioned in the Holy Quran and other books. Similarly, the usefulness and medical and nutritional importance of dates have been described in the Hadiths.

Shopkeepers say that although the demand for dates increases this month, there is a decrease in purchases compared to last year. They said that at this time the prices of dates are also lower than before, but despite this, people are not able to buy dates in large quantities. Due to lack of money, people's purchasing power has decreased.

Those selling fruits, vegetables, pickles, and other essential items in Srinagar's Maharaja Bazaar decked their shops well, and people were seen swarming grocery stores with vegetables, fruits, and pickle vendors.

Maqsood Ahmed, a fruit vendor, says that compared to other months, people prefer to buy different types of fruits so that they can break their fast with nutritious fruits.

“We also keep the same fruits available during Ramadan, keeping in mind the demand of the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired an important meeting with officers of various departments today to ensure all arrangements during the month of Ramadan. He directed the relevant departments to work in close coordination and ensure all other arrangements, including an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

It is necessary that, given the increasing demand for dates, fruits, vegetables, and other essential items, shopkeepers do not take undue advantage of this month of fasting and the authorities should also try to fix reasonable prices and provide relief to the common people.