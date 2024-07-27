Soldier Killed, 4 Others Injured As Army Foils BAT Attack In Kupwara's Machil Sector

Srinagar: At least one soldier was killed and four others, including a Major rank officer, were injured when the Indian Army foiled a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) attack on the line of control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday morning.
A Pakistani national was also killed in the incident. Sources said Pakistan Army's BAT, which carries out cross-border operations and raids across the Line of Control, was involved in the incident and the Pakistani civilian killed was working as a guide for them.
They said that five Indian Army soldiers including a Major rank officer suffered injuries in the encounter. "All five troops were evacuated from the location. One of the injured soldiers has lost his life due to injuries," they said. "The BAT team involved in the attack is suspected to have regular Pakistan Army troops including their SSG commandos who work closely with terrorist organisations," the sources added.
In a post on X, Indian Army's Chinar Corps said the firing took place in the Kamkari area of Machil (also spelled as Macchal) Sector in the north Kashmir district.
"Firing in Macchal Sect. There has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress," Chinar Corps posted on X.
The injured soldiers were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. The incident comes three days after one militant and a non-commissioned officer (NCO) of the Indian Army were killed in an overnight encounter in Kupwara.
The incidents in north Kashmir come amid a surge in militant attacks and gunfights in border areas of Jammu. In one such gunfight that started on July 15, four Army personnel including a Captain were killed in action at Doda.
