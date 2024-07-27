ETV Bharat / state

Soldier Killed, 4 Others Injured As Army Foils BAT Attack In Kupwara's Machil Sector

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 27, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

Indian Army's Chinar Corps said the firing took place in the Kamkari area of Machil Sector in the north Kashmir district. While the Army managed to foil the BAT attack, five soldiers including a Major rank officer suffered injuries. One of the injured soldiers later succumbed.

File photo of an Indian Army Soldier in J&K
File photo of an Indian Army Soldier in J&K (ANI)

Srinagar: At least one soldier was killed and four others, including a Major rank officer, were injured when the Indian Army foiled a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) attack on the line of control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday morning.

A Pakistani national was also killed in the incident. Sources said Pakistan Army's BAT, which carries out cross-border operations and raids across the Line of Control, was involved in the incident and the Pakistani civilian killed was working as a guide for them.

They said that five Indian Army soldiers including a Major rank officer suffered injuries in the encounter. "All five troops were evacuated from the location. One of the injured soldiers has lost his life due to injuries," they said. "The BAT team involved in the attack is suspected to have regular Pakistan Army troops including their SSG commandos who work closely with terrorist organisations," the sources added.

In a post on X, Indian Army's Chinar Corps said the firing took place in the Kamkari area of Machil (also spelled as Macchal) Sector in the north Kashmir district.

"Firing in Macchal Sect. There has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress," Chinar Corps posted on X.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. The incident comes three days after one militant and a non-commissioned officer (NCO) of the Indian Army were killed in an overnight encounter in Kupwara.

The incidents in north Kashmir come amid a surge in militant attacks and gunfights in border areas of Jammu. In one such gunfight that started on July 15, four Army personnel including a Captain were killed in action at Doda.

Read More

  1. Terrorist, Army Officer Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara
  2. 'Kashmir Model' To Be Used Against Terrorism In Jammu: LG Manoj Sinha
  3. Terror Surge in Jammu, Frail Peace In 'Naya Kashmir': Can Elections Halt The Cycle Of Violence?

Srinagar: At least one soldier was killed and four others, including a Major rank officer, were injured when the Indian Army foiled a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) attack on the line of control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday morning.

A Pakistani national was also killed in the incident. Sources said Pakistan Army's BAT, which carries out cross-border operations and raids across the Line of Control, was involved in the incident and the Pakistani civilian killed was working as a guide for them.

They said that five Indian Army soldiers including a Major rank officer suffered injuries in the encounter. "All five troops were evacuated from the location. One of the injured soldiers has lost his life due to injuries," they said. "The BAT team involved in the attack is suspected to have regular Pakistan Army troops including their SSG commandos who work closely with terrorist organisations," the sources added.

In a post on X, Indian Army's Chinar Corps said the firing took place in the Kamkari area of Machil (also spelled as Macchal) Sector in the north Kashmir district.

"Firing in Macchal Sect. There has been exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress," Chinar Corps posted on X.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. The incident comes three days after one militant and a non-commissioned officer (NCO) of the Indian Army were killed in an overnight encounter in Kupwara.

The incidents in north Kashmir come amid a surge in militant attacks and gunfights in border areas of Jammu. In one such gunfight that started on July 15, four Army personnel including a Captain were killed in action at Doda.

Read More

  1. Terrorist, Army Officer Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara
  2. 'Kashmir Model' To Be Used Against Terrorism In Jammu: LG Manoj Sinha
  3. Terror Surge in Jammu, Frail Peace In 'Naya Kashmir': Can Elections Halt The Cycle Of Violence?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIR ENCOUNTERMACHIL SECTORJK UPDATEKUPWARA ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.