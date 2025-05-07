Kashmir Journalist Detained For 'Radical' Social Media Posts; Devices Seized, Investigation Underway

Srinagar: A senior journalist was detained by the police intelligence wing on Tuesday, with officials describing him as a "radical" social media user. An official spokesperson of Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) said that they detained Hilal Mir alias Hilal Saqi of Srinagar’s Bemina, along with digital devices, including a mobile phone and a laptop.
Earlier, Mir has worked with several local and national media outlets. The police described him as a ‘radical social media user’. His detention, according to police, is part of the “continued effort to curb the misuse of social media for radical activities and to save the Kashmiri youth from becoming the fodder of terrorism by following radical social media handles.”
“The radical social media user, operating social media X-Handle ‘hilal mir’ and Facebook account ‘Mir Hilal used to disseminate extremist/distorted content to disturb peace and promote disaffection and secessionist ideology and present India in a bad shape,” said the statement.
It said that Mir was also “found to be actively engaged in posting and sharing content aimed at inciting sentiments among young minds and instigating secessionist sentiment by portraying Kashmiris as victims of systemic extermination”.
“His posts reflect a veiled attempt to cultivate public resentment, which is a threat to security and sovereignty,” the police added. According to the CIK, a preliminary inspection of the ‘digital devices’ revealed access to the radical account, along with incriminating materials and other extremist and distorted content and propaganda.
“During preliminary analysis, the suspect was also found in touch with some suspected foreign-based cell numbers involved in suspicious activities, presumably taking dictation from the adversary for disturbing the peace and tranquillity in the Valley, which is a matter of investigation,” it added. It said that Mir has been brought within the ambit of investigation, and a further probe is in progress.
Read more: J&K Police Intensify Crackdown On Terror Associates After Pahalgam Attack; 13 Houses Searched In Srinagar