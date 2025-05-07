ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Journalist Detained For 'Radical' Social Media Posts; Devices Seized, Investigation Underway

Srinagar: A senior journalist was detained by the police intelligence wing on Tuesday, with officials describing him as a "radical" social media user. An official spokesperson of Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) said that they detained Hilal Mir alias Hilal Saqi of Srinagar’s Bemina, along with digital devices, including a mobile phone and a laptop.

Earlier, Mir has worked with several local and national media outlets. The police described him as a ‘radical social media user’. His detention, according to police, is part of the “continued effort to curb the misuse of social media for radical activities and to save the Kashmiri youth from becoming the fodder of terrorism by following radical social media handles.”

“The radical social media user, operating social media X-Handle ‘hilal mir’ and Facebook account ‘Mir Hilal used to disseminate extremist/distorted content to disturb peace and promote disaffection and secessionist ideology and present India in a bad shape,” said the statement.

It said that Mir was also “found to be actively engaged in posting and sharing content aimed at inciting sentiments among young minds and instigating secessionist sentiment by portraying Kashmiris as victims of systemic extermination”.