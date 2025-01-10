Kashmir In Grip Of Flu: Vulnerable Population At Risk, Renowned Pulmonologist Warns

Srinagar: As the cold weather is at its peak in Kashmir, the contagious influenza, or flu, has reemerged among a large population and is manifested in the form of cold, cough, and sore throat. The viral infection, which affects millions of people around the world annually, infects most of the people in Kashmir during winter.

ETV Bharat's Parvez ud din had a special conversation with renowned pulmonologist Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, who answered questions about its spread, symptoms, treatments, and precautions.

Kashmir's renowned pulmonologist Dr Naveed Nazir Shah speaking to ETV Bharat's Parvez ud din (ETV Bharat)

About Flu

Dr Naveed said that flu is a lung infection caused by a virus. People can get the flu at any time of the year, but it is common in the autumn and winter seasons. Flu is caused by different types of viruses, but in winter it is usually caused by the influenza virus. In such a situation, when someone has a cold, it is necessary to see whether the cold is allergic or it is an infection.

Symptoms

He said that people who have the flu show symptoms of cold, fever, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, cough, and sneezing. If the fever lasts more than five days, it may be a sign of a bacterial infection, in which case you should immediately consult a doctor. However, not every cold, fever, or cough can be the flu. Most of these symptoms last for 2 to 7 days. Cough and weakness can last for 6 weeks and can make daily activities difficult.

Vulnerable Group

In response to a question, Dr Naveed said that most people who get the flu will not become seriously ill, but for some people, the flu can be dangerous. Especially children and elderly people. People who are 65 years of age or older and who live in long-term healthcare facilities. In addition, people who are struggling with heart, lung, kidney disease, and/or immune system problems.

Treatment And Precautions

He said that in winter, it thrives more due to the humid environment. Cold weather allows viruses, especially influenza viruses, to survive and remain in the air for a long time, which increases the chances of transmission. Meanwhile, during winter, people spend more time indoors, which leads to close contact between people in closed spaces and the easy spread of the virus. In addition, due to the heating system, the air is drier in winter, which can dry out the nasal passages and make people more susceptible to the virus. Regarding treatment, he said that there is a better treatment for influenza, and this flu can be cured better with antiviral drugs.

About HMPV

To a question asked on Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Dr Naveed said that it is an old virus that was first found in Kashmir in 2001. However, this virus is like a common virus. It does not require people to panic, and its symptoms are like other viruses, and there are no complications with HMPV. However, like other infections, it can affect children and the elderly, especially those with low immunity.