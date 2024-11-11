Kashmir Hosts 'Shash Rang' Cultural Extravaganza; Farooq Abdullah Attends As Chief Guest

Srinagar: A captivating celebration of Kashmiri music, titled 'Shash Rang', was held on Monday at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, showcasing the region’s rich musical heritage. Organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages in collaboration with the Kashmir Music Club, the event brought together notable artists, musicians, and cultural enthusiasts.

The ceremony was presided over by Abdul Rahim Rather, Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah graced the event. A large attendance of music lovers and renowned figures from art, literature, and culture.

A vibrant display of musical talent unfolded as both veteran and emerging Kashmiri artists performed, enthralling the audience with various genres of traditional Kashmiri music." Shash Rang" showcased a range of musical styles, including Kashmiri folk, Chakri, Sufi melodies, ghazals, and the traditional Rouf dance. The event began with a classic "Kashmiri Rouf" performance, setting the stage for a memorable evening. Esteemed musicians such as Ustad Mohammad Yaqoob Sheikh and Shabir performed soulful Sufi pieces that captivated the audience.

Kashmiri girls peform traditional rouf dance at 'Shash Rang' Cultural Extravaganza at Tagore Hall in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahman Rather on the occasion expressed his happiness and said that such programs are very important for the development of language and literature, but he said that for the development of art, literature and culture more work needs to be done at the Government level.

Artists perform at 'Shash Rang' Cultural Extravaganza at Tagore Hall in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The audience expressed immense joy and appreciation for the event, emphasizing the need for more such programs in the future. "Events like these are very important because music serves as a powerful medium to unite hearts and foster harmony," shared one of the attendees.

Notable artists including Asad Anjum, Waheed Jeelani, Qazi Rafi, Shazia, Shaista, and Munir Ahmad Mir left a profound impact with their performances. Singers Manzoor Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie enthralled the audience with their unique rendition of the traditional Kashmiri Chakri, infusing the evening with even more color and energy. Speaking at the event, singer Asad Anjum and Parveen Azad highlighted the significance of such programs in preserving and nurturing the Kashmiri language and literature.

Founder of the Kashmir Music Club and celebrated singer Waheed Jeelani also shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Through Shash Rang, we strive to promote Kashmiri music while encouraging the artists and musicians who dedicate themselves to carrying forward the rich legacy of Kashmiri music."

J&K Assembly Speaker AR Rather (R) shakes hands with a musician at a music event in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The evening concluded with a special award ceremony, recognizing and honoring several artists and musicians for their contributions, in a gesture of encouragement for their continued dedication to Kashmiri music.