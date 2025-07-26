Kashmir Hospital Slapping Row: Govt Orders Probe Into Treatment Denial By Doctors

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Days after chaos broke out at Kashmir’s premier health institution, Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, leading to the disruption of critical medical services, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a high-level inquiry by a senior bureaucrat to reveal the facts behind the July 23 incident that triggered a major controversy.

According to the government order issued by the Health & Medical Education Department, Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary (IAS), Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, has been appointed as the enquiry officer to probe the incident at the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar associated hospital. He has been instructed to submit a report within fifteen (15) days.

On Wednesday (July 23), patients and attendants at SMHS Hospital accused doctors of denying treatment at the emergency department and closing the operation theatres (OTs) after a resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by an attendant following a patient's death.

“The enquiry officer shall investigate the reasons for the closure of Operating Theatres (OTs), assess whether such closure was avoidable, and fix responsibility upon the individual(s) found to have acted in dereliction of duty or contravention of established protocols,” the order reads.

The enquiry officer has also been tasked with conducting an objective and comprehensive examination of the facts and circumstances surrounding the law and order situation that occurred at the college on July 23.

The officer has also been directed to assess the immediate precursors to the incident and investigate the sequence of developments that followed. “He is also directed to recommend measures to enhance internal grievance redressal mechanisms, strengthen administrative coordination, and improve the overall functioning of the institution.”

Additionally, remedial and preventive actions are to be proposed to avoid such incidents in the future, per the order.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak (JKAS), Administrator of Associated Hospitals, GMC Srinagar, has been designated as the Presenting Officer in the case.

The SMHS Hospital is one of the largest tertiary-care health institutions in the valley and has been a pioneer in providing medical services to thousands of people for decades.

However, several cases of alleged negligence by the medical staff have come to light lately, putting the hospital in the line of criticism. Protest demonstrations against the hospital's administration and negligent doctors have also taken place outside the facility.

Earlier this week, the death of the young patient triggered a chaotic situation, leading to the suspension of emergency duties by doctors in protest against the assault.

While the hospital administration was mum over the allegations, a top official ruled out allegations about the closure of the emergency department.

The protest by doctors took place after Dr. Shahnawaz from Uttar Pradesh, a resident doctor, was slapped by the attendant identified as Abid Bhat from Srinagar on the intervening night of July 22 and 23, following the death of the latter’s brother-in-law inside the emergency department of the hospital in the city.

Bhat said that the doctors at the emergency department did not pay heed to his repeated pleas to attend to the heart attack patient and instead asked him to get medicines from outside. By the time he returned with the medicines, his brother-in-law had breathed his last, he said.

Following backlash and a strong protest by the doctors, authorities have lodged a case even as the assaulter, who was detained over the incident, apologised on camera.

But patients and attendants on Wednesday said that doctors at the hospital emergency department turned them away without treatment, leaving them high and dry. The visitors asked if patient care at the hospital should be hijacked due to the fault of one attendant.