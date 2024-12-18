Kashmir Freezes Amid Dry Spell; Chenab Valley Chokes With Smog

Srinagar: A prolonged dry spell has intensified cold conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, especially the valley, which continues to reel under intense cold conditions with night temperatures remaining below the freezing point, and Chenab Valley grappling with hazardous smog from rampant forest fires.
As the Chillia Kalan–the 40-day period of harsh winter–is nearing, the Kashmir valley is reeling under sub-zero temperatures. According to the Meteorological Department Srinagar, the Zojila pass recorded a minimum temperature of minus 23 degrees Celsius the previous night.
Apart from Zojila, which connects Kashmir valley with the union territory of Ladakh, the summer capital Srinagar recorded minus 4.5°C. In south Kashmir, the gateway of the valley - Qazigund recorded minus 5°C, Pahalgam minus 5.8°C, Kokernag minus 2.8°C, Pulwama minus 7.3°C, Anantnag minus 6.9°C, Khudwani minus 5.9°C, Kulgam minus 5.1°C, Shopian minus 7.8°C and Larnoo recorded minus 6.9°C.
Central Kashmir’s Sonamarg, Budgam, and Ganderbal recorded -7.7°C, -5°C and -4.2°C, respectively. North Kashmir’s Bandipora froze at -4.2°C, Baramulla -3.4°C and Kupwara 4.4°C,
In the Jammu region, the winter capital Jammu recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1°C. Whereas, Banihal recorded -1.9°C, Batote 2.3°C, Katra 7.6°C, Bhaderwah -0.4°C, Kishtwar 2.8°C, Padder 6.2°C, Ramban 4°C, Poonch 4.1°C, Rajouri 2.5°C, Samba 1.9°C, Kathua 6°C, Reasi 3.2°C and Udhampur recorded a minimum temperature of 0.7 degrees Celsius.
In Ladakh UT, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of minus 10°C whereas Kargil recorded a minimum temperature of -10.9°C.
The Indian Meteorological Department’s Srinagar Centre has predicted that the dry spell will continue, with no significant precipitation expected until at least December 20. Residents across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are bracing for worsening conditions as the cold weather intensifies.
Meanwhile, the Chenab Valley, particularly Doda and Kishtwar districts, faces severe smog, exacerbated by frequent forest fires. Residents complain about worsening air quality, with authorities failing to address the rising incidents of fires allegedly started by miscreants targeting the region's ‘green gold’.
