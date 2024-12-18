ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Freezes Amid Dry Spell; Chenab Valley Chokes With Smog

Srinagar: A prolonged dry spell has intensified cold conditions across Jammu and Kashmir, especially the valley, which continues to reel under intense cold conditions with night temperatures remaining below the freezing point, and Chenab Valley grappling with hazardous smog from rampant forest fires.

As the Chillia Kalan–the 40-day period of harsh winter–is nearing, the Kashmir valley is reeling under sub-zero temperatures. According to the Meteorological Department Srinagar, the Zojila pass recorded a minimum temperature of minus 23 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Apart from Zojila, which connects Kashmir valley with the union territory of Ladakh, the summer capital Srinagar recorded minus 4.5°C. In south Kashmir, the gateway of the valley - Qazigund recorded minus 5°C, Pahalgam minus 5.8°C, Kokernag minus 2.8°C, Pulwama minus 7.3°C, Anantnag minus 6.9°C, Khudwani minus 5.9°C, Kulgam minus 5.1°C, Shopian minus 7.8°C and Larnoo recorded minus 6.9°C.

Central Kashmir’s Sonamarg, Budgam, and Ganderbal recorded -7.7°C, -5°C and -4.2°C, respectively. North Kashmir’s Bandipora froze at -4.2°C, Baramulla -3.4°C and Kupwara 4.4°C,