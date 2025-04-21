Kashmir’s Free Bus Travel For Women Wins Accolades For Govt, But Men Feel The Pinch

Srinagar: The free bus service for women in government run buses in Jammu and Kashmir is the first big welfare measure which has been announced by the elected government of Omar Abdullah.

The service, launched on April 1 by the chief minister himself, has won accolades by women for the government. Women are appreciating the service but men are facing the pinch.

Kousar Parveen, a student, who is daily availing the free bus ride, welcomed the welfare measure for womenfolk.

“Students would face monetary problems as we had to pay fare and arranging which was difficult for us,” she told ETV Bharat. She said that the women don't face any issues from men or bus conductors after the free travel.

Shabeena, another student said that sometimes due to rush, the women don't get buses. “Sometimes, the buses don't stop as the rush has increased, yet it is a good service,” she told ETV Bharat.

Bhakti, another student, said the availability of buses during morning hours has decreased due to rush of passengers. “The government must increase the number of buses,” she said, pointing to the smaller number of government buses which run in Jammu and Kashmir.

An electric bus plies on a road in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Currently, the Jammu and Kashmir government is running more than four hundred buses in Jammu, Srinagar cities and other major towns. According to the official data, the government runs 200 Smart City buses in Jammu and Srinagar cities, while its Road Transport Corporation (RTC) runs 205 buses in these two cities and other towns.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) that operates the electric buses under its Smart City Project, is procuring 200 more buses for Jammu and Kashmir after their transport service was warmly received by the public.

Debunking the belief that women were facing issues after the free travel announcement, Bhakti said: “I don't face any issues during free travel. I have not faced any such incident where men or bus conductors rebuke us for free travel,” she said.

However, men are feeling the pinch as they say getting to travel in government run buses is becoming cumbersome for them.

Arshid Ahmad, an elderly citizen from Srinagar, said: “This is a good announcement for women, but for men getting a seat or space in the buses is now difficult. The service should be free for students and elderly women. For working women, it should not be free”.

Private transporters, who operate in Srinagar and other town routes said they are facing losses after the free service launch. Bashir Ahmad Mir, a private bus driver, said their buses do not attract passengers after the government's free service. "Women do not travel in our buses. Government buses are full but our buses are empty. We are running in losses," Mir said.

According to officials of the Smart City Limited quoted in the media, 3.5 lakh women passengers have availed the service in the first week of its launch. Officials said the number of women passengers have doubled to 40,000 daily in these buses. This figure, however, does not count the women passengers who traveled in RTC buses.