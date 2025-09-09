ETV Bharat / state

High Court Summons Top Officials Over Flood Mitigation Measures In Kashmir

A view of Srinagar Wing of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ( File )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has pulled up the administration over flood preparedness in the Valley and directed top bureaucrats to appear in person before the Bench on Tuesday.

The order came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by the Environmental Policy Group (EPG). A Division Bench led by the Chief Justice Arun Palli examined a six-page report submitted by EPG convenor Faiz Ahmed Bakshi through Amicus Curiae Advocate Nadeem Qadri.

The report warned of serious risks from inadequate flood control measures, encroachment on wetlands and the absence of long-term planning. It urged the Court to halt all land allotments, sales or transfers within 500 metres of wetlands, saying unchecked construction had weakened the Valley’s natural flood absorption capacity. Specific projects flagged included Rakh Arth, Transworld University and IIM Srinagar.

Following the submission, the Court directed the Commissioner Secretaries of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Housing and Urban Development Department, along with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, to attend the special hearing. It also asked the government to file a detailed Action Taken Report.