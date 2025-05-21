Kashmir’s Floating Dreams Sink As Tourists Abandon Docks Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Srinagar: “I had no time to eat meals in the day,” says Feroz Ahmad Sheikh about the rush of tourists availing water sports inside the Dal Lake, a key attraction for tourists in Kashmir.

The 38-year-old was among the first to introduce water sports in the Valley offering a range of services from jet ski rides to cruise rides and events on the boats for high-end clients. Just last month, he alongside his team hosted Bollywood celebrities for the first promotion of a movie in the Valley.

Now he spends hours sitting on the dock staring at the deserted lake without any client in sight. The once bustling promenade is empty. The aspiring entrepreneur was buoyed by huge throngs of tourists arriving in Kashmir, prompting him to invest in jet skis and a cruise boat.

Over 9.2 million tourists including more than 1.4 lakh foreigners, according to official data, arrived in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. A month ago, 52 flights alongside hundreds of vehicles through National Highway 44 were bringing above 10,000 tourists on an average day to the Valley.

But following the Pahalgam terror attack and closure of the Airport during four-day intense military confrontation between India and Pakistan, tourist arrivals have plummeted. Official data shows flights have been reduced to less than half at 22 with only 5,000 flyers (arrivals and departures) at Srinagar Airport from 19,500 before.

A view of shikara boats lined up at Dal Lake, in Srinagar (ANI)

“This is worrying me as I don’t know how to return the monthly installment of loan from a bank for buying the jet ski,” Sheikh told ETV Bharat. He owns three jet skis and a cruise boat and owns a total of Rs 10 lakh to lenders. “It triggers anxiety and does not allow me to sleep properly. I come to the dock at 9 am in the hope of seeing tourists return. But it seems like a dream.”

The lack of tourist arrivals has brought the entire tourism sector to standstill with thousands ranging from housekeeping to boatmen staring at job loss. More than three lakh people are allied with tourism ranging from hospitality to transport.

Among them is 70-year-old Abdul Rasheed, who worked out of Dal Lake with tourists for the last 50 years. He finds the eerie calm in the lake strange, saying this is the first time in recent years houseboats are vacant and boatmen like him are idling.

His daily income of above Rs 5000 has dropped to naught, forcing his 50 colleagues including photographers, boatmen, drivers of cruises and others to stay home.

He recalls ferrying his last customer, a couple from Mumbai in the afternoon of April 22 when the terror attack rattled Pahalgam.

“Since then, only four of us have arrived here,” Rasheed said as an old number of Kishore Kumar played in the background with the calm in the lake amplying every note. “Even in Covid pandemic, tourists would arrive in their own vehicles here. We are facing a complete blackout now. If this continues, we will look for some alternate work to sustain families. Maybe cutting weeds from the lake.”

Boatmen holding placards with 'United Against Terror' written on them, protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, at Dal Lake in Srinagar (ANI)

With people like Rasheed caught in dire straits, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Javid Ahmad Tenga said they were seeking a moratorium for EMIs from the government for tourism.