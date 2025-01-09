Kashmir Fire Incidents Surge: Negligence Major Factor, Claims Expert

Srinagar: Notwithstanding the recent bouts of snowfall, Kashmir Valley is witnessing an alarming rise in fire incidents during the winter months with 41 such incidents reported in the first week of January alone.

Deputy Director of Fire & Emergency Services, Aqib Hussain Mir ETV Bharat interview (ETV Bharat)

Official data have revealed that in the first week of January, as many as 41 fire incidents occurred in the valley. Of them, 9 incidents occurred in Srinagar.

On Wednesday morning, a horrific fire destroyed several residential houses in Srinagar’s Hazratbal area, while on January 7, three residential houses and four shops were destroyed by a fire in the Nowhatta area of the old city, affecting six families.

Deputy Director of Fire & Emergency Services, Aqib Hussain Mir, attributed the majority of these fire incidents to human negligence. “Nearly 99% of the fires, which occurred in the first week of January, were caused by negligence,” Mir told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

Mir stated that, while there are several reasons for the increase in house fires, the majority of accidents occur during the winter owing to LPG, short circuits, and electrical appliances. “Because these appliances are not utilised with care and caution. Most people do not consider the quality when purchasing these heating appliances,” he added while urging the masses to refrain from purchasing electrical appliances that are not ISI approved.

He also noted, “If a fire starts as a consequence of these heating appliances or a short circuit, it spreads quickly throughout the house due to the increased use of flammable substances like wooden panelling in Kashmir and damages other nearby properties as well.”

Mir emphasised the importance of timely action, stating, “When a fire breaks out, people try to extinguish it themselves and delay in calling the fire services, delaying crucial response.” Mir denied allegations of negligence by the F&E department, saying, “There is no room for negligence by the officials whenever a distress call is received.” Urging people to inform the department on time, he said, “It takes fire tenders only a few minutes to reach the spot. In such a situation, it is necessary to call 101 on time.”

Mir highlighted the lack of adherence to fire safety regulations in many buildings in the valley. “Despite clear regulations, many residential buildings, commercial establishments, and even government offices lack basic fire safety measures like fire extinguishers and proper escape routes,” he said.

“Every citizen must adhere to the fire safety precautions at homes as well as at workplaces,” Mir added.