Kashmir Faces Air Travel Slump With Over 60 Per Cent Dip In Flyers

Srinagar: Kashmir has witnessed a drastic drop in the number of fliers in the last month, with air traffic down by more than 60 per cent. This also led to a dip in airfares, which is rare for the sector.

The scenario is attributed to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. In retaliation, India carried out strikes on terror camps, including Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), inside Pakistan, leading to four days of intense military confrontation between the two countries.

The hostilities forced the Indian government to shut 32 airports, including Srinagar Airport, leading to the suspension of air traffic for several days.

A dig into the official data of flyers in the last month showed that the number of travellers has plateaued at around 6,500 from 19,140 passengers before the Pahalgam attack. Now, the total traffic combined does not meet either the incoming or departing flyers of 9,000 a day at the airport.

This has forced the airlines to cut the daily flights by more than half, with a total of 22 flights arriving a day at the Srinagar Airport.

Many flights like Air India operate only five flights a day, while cancelling three scheduled flights to the Valley.