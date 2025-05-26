Kashmir Faces Air Travel Slump With Over 60 Per Cent Dip In Flyers

Srinagar: Kashmir has witnessed a drastic drop in the number of fliers in the last month, with air traffic down by more than 60 per cent. This also led to a dip in airfares, which is rare for the sector.
The scenario is attributed to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. In retaliation, India carried out strikes on terror camps, including Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), inside Pakistan, leading to four days of intense military confrontation between the two countries.
The hostilities forced the Indian government to shut 32 airports, including Srinagar Airport, leading to the suspension of air traffic for several days.
A dig into the official data of flyers in the last month showed that the number of travellers has plateaued at around 6,500 from 19,140 passengers before the Pahalgam attack. Now, the total traffic combined does not meet either the incoming or departing flyers of 9,000 a day at the airport.
This has forced the airlines to cut the daily flights by more than half, with a total of 22 flights arriving a day at the Srinagar Airport.
Many flights like Air India operate only five flights a day, while cancelling three scheduled flights to the Valley.
This situation has triggered “operational losses” for many airlines with mass cancellations of tickets after the attack.
Now, the majority of travellers are either the local population, pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage or defence personnel, an executive added.
Until last month, an average of 10000 tourists would enter Kashmir daily, with 51 flights operating out of the Srinagar Airport till late evening.
But now that has dried up, with over 90 per cent of tourists cancelling their bookings for Kashmir since the attack, said Fiaz Bakshi, General Secretary of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The rush had surged the prices of airfares, making aerial travel to Kashmir the costliest, corresponding to the New Delhi-Dubai route.
But now travel operators like Rashid Shah say a single ticket sells for between Rs 4000 and 5000 on the Srinagar-New Delhi route in the peak summer season, which is over a 70 per cent decrease from the previous month.
Read More