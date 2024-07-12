Kashmir Doctor Among Two Indians Granted Saudi Citizenship Under 'Saudi Vision 2030'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a moment of pride for Kashmir, a doctor from the valley along with an Indian entrepreneur is among the first recipients of Saudi citizenship under the 'Saudi Vision 2030' initiative, which aims to attract and retain exceptional talent.

Dr Shamim Ahmad Butt, from the Khansahib area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, and Faraz Khalid, were granted citizenship following a royal decree issued on Thursday, July 4, according to Saudi media reports.

Saudi Vision 2030 aims to create an environment that attracts, invests in, and retains exceptional creative minds, the reports said.

Dr. Butt, Ex-Deputy Chairman of the Emergency Department at King Saud Medical City in Riyadh, is accredited by the Saudi Commission as a resident of the Saudi Council of Emergency Medicine. He is also the winner of the 2007-2008 Zonn Perkin Gold Medal for Emergency Research.

Faraz Khalid, an entrepreneur with an MBA in entrepreneurial project management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, serves as the CEO of Noon. He co-founded Namshi and has played a key role in the creation, launch, and expansion of the e-commerce platform.

The prestigious Saudi Mission 2030 was launched in 2016 under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Saudi Arabia.

According to the official website of the project, the Vision 2030 is a blueprint that is diversifying the economy, empowering citizens, creating a vibrant environment for both local and international investors, and establishing Saudi Arabia as a global leader.