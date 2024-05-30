Kashmir Cyber Police Arrest 4 for Circulating Obscene Content, Harassment on Social Media

Srinagar: Kashmir Cyber Police on Thursday said it arrested four accused in two separate cases involving the circulation of obscene content and harassment on social media.

In a statement posted on X, a Cyber Police spokesperson revealed that Sheikh Muqadas Rafiq from Gulab Bagh in Srinagar was detained in one case.

In the second case, Junaid Hussain from Sonwar, Iflah Mir from Bagh-e-Mehtab, and Naveed Mir from Pampore were apprehended, police said. "We are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals and will continue to combat cyber crimes rigorously," the statement added.



Previously, on April 25, Cyber Police Kashmir took action against the harassment of women on social media, arresting Shahid Ahmed Dar from Sopore in a related case.