ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Cyber Police Arrest 4 for Circulating Obscene Content, Harassment on Social Media

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

A Cyber Police spokesperson took to X and shared the news of the arrest, stating that the police force is 'committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals'.

In a statement posted on X, a Cyber Police spokesperson revealed that Sheikh Muqadas Rafiq from Gulab Bagh in Srinagar was detained in one case.
Kashmir Cyber Police Arrest 4 for Circulating Obscene Content (Photo: X)

Srinagar: Kashmir Cyber Police on Thursday said it arrested four accused in two separate cases involving the circulation of obscene content and harassment on social media.

In a statement posted on X, a Cyber Police spokesperson revealed that Sheikh Muqadas Rafiq from Gulab Bagh in Srinagar was detained in one case.

In the second case, Junaid Hussain from Sonwar, Iflah Mir from Bagh-e-Mehtab, and Naveed Mir from Pampore were apprehended, police said. "We are committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals and will continue to combat cyber crimes rigorously," the statement added.

Previously, on April 25, Cyber Police Kashmir took action against the harassment of women on social media, arresting Shahid Ahmed Dar from Sopore in a related case.

Read More:

  1. Kashmir 'Curative Survey' Investment Scam: Cyber Police Arrests Tamil Nadu Resident
  2. TRF Commander Basit Dar's Killing In Kulgam Encounter Significant Achievement: IGP Kashmir

TAGGED:

KASHMIR CYBER POLICECYBER POLICEKASHMIR CYBER POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.