Airport Closed, Highway Blocked; Kashmir Cut Off From Rest Of The Country

The landslides occurred at Chamba-Seri, Kishtwari Pather and several other areas following heavy rains.

Restoration work underway at the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after a landslide triggered by heavy rains
Restoration work underway at the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after a landslide triggered by heavy rains (File/ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST

Jammu: A day after the Srinagar airport was shut for civilian traffic following 'Operation Sindoor', the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) was closed for traffic after heavy rain led to flash floods and mudslides in many areas cutting the Kashmir valley from the rest of the country, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, the mudslides blocked the highway at Chamba-Seri, Kishtwari Pather and several other areas following heavy rains.

According to eye witnesses, earth moving machinery of NHAI were clearing the debris from the road in Chamba-Seri near Ramban town, when flash floods struck the area and men on the job had a close shave.

A machine was washed away in the floods whereas there was no loss of life in the initial reports.

Traffic police authorities on the ground have asked people not to undertake any kind of journey on NH44 and wait for green signal from the authorities.

On April 19, flash floods had wrecked havoc in Ramban area and the NH44 remained closed for four days. The NHAI was still clearing the old debris at a few places and today again heavy rainfall led to mudslides.

The closure of the NH 44, which is the only major connecting link between Kashmir to the rest of the world, comes a day after Srinagar airport was shut for civilian traffic due to security reasons following 'Operation Sindoor' under which India carried out strikes at at least nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a statement issued after the airstrikes on Wednesday, an airport spokesperson said, “Civil flights at Srinagar Airport suspended till further notice. Passengers advised to contact airlines for cancellations or rescheduling”.

The flight operations remain suspended as on Thursday as travelers complained that they were not able to book tickets at the airport. The closure of the Srinagar airport and the Jammu-Srinagar highway on successive days has left travelers stranded.

Jammu Kashmir remains has been on edge since the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam in Anantnag district which left 25 tourists and a local horseman dead. Wednesday's 'Operation Sindoor', which left at least 31 people dead and 57 injured in Pakistan, comes as a revenge to the Pahalgam attack.

