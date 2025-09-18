Kashmir Court Sentences Duo To Life Imprisonment In 1996 Double Murder Case
The case dates back to the intervening night of January 11-12, 1996 when the gunmen barged into the victims' house and opened indiscriminate fire.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST
Srinagar: Nearly three decades after two brothers were gunned down inside their home in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, a Srinagar court has sentenced two men to life imprisonment, rejecting the prosecution's plea for a death penalty.
"The awarding of life sentence is a rule and death is an exception," ruled 3rd Additional Sessions Judge Dinesh Gupta while sentencing Mushtaq Ahmad Ganaie and another a co-accused to life imprisonment. The court however said that the case "does not fall in the category of 'rarest of the rare'."
The Horrific Double Murder
The case dates back to the night of January 11-12, 1996, when gunmen forced their way into the home of complainant Ghulam Mohammad in Chandgam, Pulwama. According to the prosecution, the intruders gathered the family into the kitchen before opening "indiscriminate firing."The complainant's brothers, Ghulam Nabi Sheikh and Dr Abdul Rashid Sheikh, were killed instantly, while his niece Benazir was wounded.
Widespread Anger
The killings shocked the local community and triggered a protracted legal battle. The initial complaint had named another accused, Ghulam Nabi Rattanpuri, as the mastermind, while Ganaie's name did not figure in the FIR. The case lingered in courts for years, with the convicts spending long spells in custody, Ganaie between 1996 and 2015, and his co-accused Bashir Ahmad Bhat since 2007.
During sentencing hearings, the prosecution pressed for the death penalty, telling the court that Ganaie and his associates "deserve no leniency and may be awarded the capital punishment."
The defense countered that both men had no previous or subsequent criminal records and had displayed "peace loving" behavior while in custody. "Both the convicts had mend their behavior," the defense said, urging the court to impose the minimum sentence permissible.
In weighing the punishment, Judge Gupta cited the settled principle that while society demands justice, sentencing must be proportionate.
Quoting from the Supreme Court's 2013 ruling in Gopal Singh vs State of Uttarakhand, he noted: "A punishment should not be disproportionately excessive. The discretion should not be in the realm of fancy. It should be embedded in the conceptual essence of just punishment."
The court concluded: "This case does not fall in the category of ‘rarest of the rare case’."
Both Ganaie and Bhat were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment under Section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and fined Rs 50,000 each, to be paid to the widows of the deceased. They were also given seven years under Section 452 RPC and 10 years with an additional Rs 25,000 fine each under Section 307 RPC. The sentences will run concurrently, with fines to be recovered from their assets.
The convicts were also informed of their right to appeal before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh within 90 days.
“The purpose of just punishment in heinous offences is designed so that it serves as a deterrence,” the judge said, but added that life imprisonment, not death, was the appropriate outcome.
