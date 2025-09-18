ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Court Sentences Duo To Life Imprisonment In 1996 Double Murder Case

Srinagar: Nearly three decades after two brothers were gunned down inside their home in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, a Srinagar court has sentenced two men to life imprisonment, rejecting the prosecution's plea for a death penalty.

"The awarding of life sentence is a rule and death is an exception," ruled 3rd Additional Sessions Judge Dinesh Gupta while sentencing Mushtaq Ahmad Ganaie and another a co-accused to life imprisonment. The court however said that the case "does not fall in the category of 'rarest of the rare'."

The Horrific Double Murder

The case dates back to the night of January 11-12, 1996, when gunmen forced their way into the home of complainant Ghulam Mohammad in Chandgam, Pulwama. According to the prosecution, the intruders gathered the family into the kitchen before opening "indiscriminate firing."The complainant's brothers, Ghulam Nabi Sheikh and Dr Abdul Rashid Sheikh, were killed instantly, while his niece Benazir was wounded.

Widespread Anger

The killings shocked the local community and triggered a protracted legal battle. The initial complaint had named another accused, Ghulam Nabi Rattanpuri, as the mastermind, while Ganaie's name did not figure in the FIR. The case lingered in courts for years, with the convicts spending long spells in custody, Ganaie between 1996 and 2015, and his co-accused Bashir Ahmad Bhat since 2007.

During sentencing hearings, the prosecution pressed for the death penalty, telling the court that Ganaie and his associates "deserve no leniency and may be awarded the capital punishment."

The defense countered that both men had no previous or subsequent criminal records and had displayed "peace loving" behavior while in custody. "Both the convicts had mend their behavior," the defense said, urging the court to impose the minimum sentence permissible.